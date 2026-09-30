The government has switched to a maximum austerity mode, but this is not enough — Koretskyi revealed the next steps

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said that the government had switched to a maximum austerity режим, but that "this is not enough." He stressed the importance of receiving funds from international partners and added that the Cabinet of Ministers would complete its part of the commitments by October 15, reports UNN.

The government has switched to a maximum austerity режим and postponed all non-priority expenditures. But this is not enough. It is critically important for us to receive funds from international partners. This financing directly depends on Ukraine fulfilling the commitments it has undertaken - Koretskyi said.

He recalled the two blocks of commitments — government measures and legislative changes.

I personally promised to report on the implementation of the government’s part. Today, at the meeting, we adopted four more decisions במסגרת these commitments. Thus, of the 42 decisions planned, 17 have already been implemented. We must complete the rest, as promised, by October 15 - the prime minister added.

According to him, during these two weeks, work must be accelerated as much as possible and it must be ensured that every decision is brought to completion.

Any delay comes at a very high cost. Our defense, the resilience of the state, and our ability to resist Russia depend on fulfilling these commitments. We appreciate the active involvement of members of parliament in preparing important draft laws. The government has been and remains committed to constructive and coordinated work with parliamentarians. This is a joint effort and our shared responsibility - Koretskyi concluded.

Ukraine is cutting non-priority expenditures — what will be funded first