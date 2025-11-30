$42.190.00
November 29, 06:27 PM • 13097 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 24370 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 20309 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 20388 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 19969 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 15826 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM • 15615 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
November 29, 11:00 AM • 14289 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
November 29, 10:28 AM • 14867 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
November 29, 08:59 AM • 15266 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
Heating
Technology
The New York Times
The Washington Post
Gold

Partisans burned a military electric locomotive in Russian Bryansk, disrupting the occupiers' logistics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

Agents of the ATESH movement destroyed a military electric locomotive in Russian Bryansk, a key logistics hub. This caused disruptions in the supply of ammunition, equipment, and fuel in the Sumy direction.

Partisans burned a military electric locomotive in Russian Bryansk, disrupting the occupiers' logistics

Agents of the ATESH partisan movement burned a military electric locomotive on railway tracks in the Russian city of Bryansk. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message in the movement's Telegram channel.

Details

It is noted that the partisans carried out a successful sabotage, delivering a pinpoint strike on a critical element of the enemy's railway logistics: an electric locomotive used to transport military cargo was destroyed.

Bryansk is a key logistics hub that provides supplies to the Northern grouping of occupiers and transfers reserves to border regions

- the message says.

It is indicated that the destruction of the locomotive in this hub created significant problems in supplying the Russian front, namely, the schedules of trains with ammunition, equipment and fuel, which were being prepared for shipment to the front line in the Sumy direction, were disrupted.

Recall

Agents of the ATESH partisan movement carried out a successful sabotage in Rostov-on-Don, destroying an electric locomotive that was transporting military cargo. This disrupted the schedules of trains with ammunition, equipment and reserves, as Rostov-on-Don is the main distribution hub.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast