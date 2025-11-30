Partisans burned a military electric locomotive in Russian Bryansk, disrupting the occupiers' logistics
Agents of the ATESH movement destroyed a military electric locomotive in Russian Bryansk, a key logistics hub. This caused disruptions in the supply of ammunition, equipment, and fuel in the Sumy direction.
Agents of the ATESH partisan movement burned a military electric locomotive on railway tracks in the Russian city of Bryansk. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message in the movement's Telegram channel.
It is noted that the partisans carried out a successful sabotage, delivering a pinpoint strike on a critical element of the enemy's railway logistics: an electric locomotive used to transport military cargo was destroyed.
Bryansk is a key logistics hub that provides supplies to the Northern grouping of occupiers and transfers reserves to border regions
It is indicated that the destruction of the locomotive in this hub created significant problems in supplying the Russian front, namely, the schedules of trains with ammunition, equipment and fuel, which were being prepared for shipment to the front line in the Sumy direction, were disrupted.
Agents of the ATESH partisan movement carried out a successful sabotage in Rostov-on-Don, destroying an electric locomotive that was transporting military cargo. This disrupted the schedules of trains with ammunition, equipment and reserves, as Rostov-on-Don is the main distribution hub.
