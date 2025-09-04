$41.370.01
Participants of the "Coalition of the Willing" are ready to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles - British government

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Participants of the "Coalition of the Willing" have declared their readiness to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed this decision.

Participants of the "Coalition of the Willing" are ready to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles - British government

At the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting on Thursday, September 4, participants declared their readiness to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons. This is stated on the British government's website, writes UNN.

Details

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivered a speech during a virtual meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" from Glasgow. He stated that Putin cannot be trusted, as he continues to stall peace negotiations and carry out strikes on Ukraine.

Starmer also welcomed the decision of partners from the "Coalition of the Willing" to supply long-range missiles to Ukraine.

Recall

Today in Paris, a "Coalition of the Willing" summit on security guarantees for Ukraine took place, chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Zelenskyy arrived in Paris the day before and held a working dinner with Macron. The President of Ukraine stated that he plans to raise the issue of additional sanctions against Russia in a conversation with Trump.

Olga Rozgon

