Partial US government shutdown begins: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Most of the US government shut down on January 31 due to a shutdown. The funding hiatus is expected to be short-lived.

Partial US government shutdown begins: what is known

A major part of the US government shut down on Saturday, January 31, but the funding lapse is expected to be short-lived, NBC News reports, according to UNN.

Details

The US Senate passed a bill on Friday evening that provides funding for the government, but the House of Representatives is not in Washington, leading to a partial government shutdown this weekend.

The bill was the result of an agreement between US President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders in the Senate.

Trump and Senate Democrats strike deal to avoid shutdown30.01.26, 13:59 • 3132 views

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, told members of Congress during a Friday phone call that he plans to hold a vote on the matter on Monday, a source familiar with the matter said.

The funding lapse is not expected to have a significant practical impact, given that most federal employees do not work on weekends, and Trump has promised to quickly sign the legislative package. But any unforeseen delay in the House could prolong the partial shutdown into next week, the publication writes.

Among the agencies that will be temporarily closed are the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which oversees immigration enforcement and has faced harsh criticism after two high-profile killings of American citizens in Minneapolis by immigration agents.

Others include the Pentagon, State Department, Treasury, Transportation, Health and Human Services, and Housing and Urban Development.

The Office of Management and Budget said in a memo Friday evening that "relevant agencies must now execute plans for an orderly shutdown," adding, "We hope this lapse will be brief."

After passage by the House and signing, the Senate-passed bill will fund the government through the end of September, with the exception of the Department of Homeland Security. This agency is funded on a short-term basis for only two weeks, a requirement of Democrats who are pushing for changes aimed at limiting the activities of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The bipartisan agreement was reached after Democrats opposed a previously agreed-upon bill for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretty by DHS agents, which caused a strong public outcry.

Democrats were partially successful as Trump and Republican leaders conceded to their request to delay DHS funding for two weeks. However, it remains unclear what policy changes they will agree to regarding ICE and CBP, as Democrats demand reforms.

Democrats plan to use these two weeks to negotiate changes, such as ending "roving patrols," strengthening warrant requirements, implementing a code of conduct for immigration officers, and requiring them to wear identification and body cameras.

"If Republicans are serious about the perfectly reasonable demands made by Democrats regarding ICE, then there is no good reason why we cannot come together very quickly to draft a bill. It should take less than two weeks," Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, said in the Senate on Friday. "These are not radical demands. These are basic standards that Americans already expect from law enforcement."

The bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) until the new deadline of February 13 will again require 60 Senate votes. After Friday's vote, Schumer warned Republicans: "If our colleagues are not prepared for real change, they should not expect Democratic votes."

Some Republicans are skeptical that the negotiations will be successful.

Trump softens tone and changes leadership of immigration operations in Minneapolis after second fatal shooting27.01.26, 09:00 • 4241 view

Julia Shramko

