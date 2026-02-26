$43.240.02
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 10106 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
12:47 PM • 9942 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
11:34 AM • 54143 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 33783 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 47347 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 61360 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 52681 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 62458 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 31597 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Part of Sumy and the district are without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Due to the military aggression of the Russian Federation, part of Sumy and Sumy district were left without electricity. Energy workers are working to restore it.

Part of Sumy and the district are without electricity

Part of Sumy and Sumy district were left without electricity due to Russia's military aggression, Sumyoblenergo reported, writes UNN.

Due to the military aggression of the Russian Federation, we have power outages for consumers in the Sumy region outside the hourly shutdown schedules (in parts of Sumy city and Sumy district)

- reported the oblenergo.

Energy workers, as stated, are working to restore electricity supply.

Sumy suffered a Russian attack, three hits on the territory of a gas station - CMA26.02.26, 13:05 • 2788 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Sumy