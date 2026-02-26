Part of Sumy and the district are without electricity
Kyiv • UNN
Due to the military aggression of the Russian Federation, part of Sumy and Sumy district were left without electricity. Energy workers are working to restore it.
Part of Sumy and Sumy district were left without electricity due to Russia's military aggression, Sumyoblenergo reported, writes UNN.
Due to the military aggression of the Russian Federation, we have power outages for consumers in the Sumy region outside the hourly shutdown schedules (in parts of Sumy city and Sumy district)
Energy workers, as stated, are working to restore electricity supply.
Sumy suffered a Russian attack, three hits on the territory of a gas station - CMA26.02.26, 13:05 • 2788 views