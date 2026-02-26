Part of Sumy and the district are without electricity

Part of Sumy and Sumy district were left without electricity due to Russia's military aggression, Sumyoblenergo reported, writes UNN.

Due to the military aggression of the Russian Federation, we have power outages for consumers in the Sumy region outside the hourly shutdown schedules (in parts of Sumy city and Sumy district) - reported the oblenergo.

Energy workers, as stated, are working to restore electricity supply.

Sumy suffered a Russian attack, three hits on the territory of a gas station - CMA