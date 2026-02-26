$43.240.02
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 24192 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 39643 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 35969 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 34136 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 26302 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 20193 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 45132 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 19648 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 18679 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Sumy suffered a Russian attack, three hits on the territory of a gas station - CMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 736 views

Three attack UAVs attacked the Sumy community, hits were recorded in the Kovpakivskyi district. A building, civilian cars, and road surface were damaged, with hits on the territory of a gas station.

Sumy suffered a Russian attack, three hits on the territory of a gas station - CMA

Sumy was attacked by three Russian drones today, with hits recorded on the territory of a gas station, Serhiy Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy MVA, and Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy OVA, reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"The Russians attacked the Sumy community with three attack UAVs. Hits were recorded in the Kovpakivskyi district of the city. All of them are close to each other. Civilian infrastructure is under attack. Preliminarily, there are no casualties. People managed to move to safe places before repeated strikes," Hryhorov reported.

Kryvosheienko clarified that "in Sumy, the enemy is attacking civilian infrastructure. In the Kovpakivskyi district, three hits were recorded on the territory of a gas station with a periodicity of strikes - within an hour." "The building, civilian cars, and road surface were damaged," the head of the MVA noted.

As Hryhorov pointed out, the threat of enemy drone attacks remains.

Addition

According to the head of the OVA, more than 20 shellings were recorded in the Sumy region yesterday in 11 settlements in 9 communities. In the Velykopysarivska community, a 57-year-old man died due to an enemy drone strike.

Julia Shramko

