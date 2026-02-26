Sumy suffered a Russian attack, three hits on the territory of a gas station - CMA

Sumy was attacked by three Russian drones today, with hits recorded on the territory of a gas station, Serhiy Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy MVA, and Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy OVA, reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"The Russians attacked the Sumy community with three attack UAVs. Hits were recorded in the Kovpakivskyi district of the city. All of them are close to each other. Civilian infrastructure is under attack. Preliminarily, there are no casualties. People managed to move to safe places before repeated strikes," Hryhorov reported.

Kryvosheienko clarified that "in Sumy, the enemy is attacking civilian infrastructure. In the Kovpakivskyi district, three hits were recorded on the territory of a gas station with a periodicity of strikes - within an hour." "The building, civilian cars, and road surface were damaged," the head of the MVA noted.

As Hryhorov pointed out, the threat of enemy drone attacks remains.

Addition

According to the head of the OVA, more than 20 shellings were recorded in the Sumy region yesterday in 11 settlements in 9 communities. In the Velykopysarivska community, a 57-year-old man died due to an enemy drone strike.