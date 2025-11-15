Part of Chernihiv region without electricity: Russian shelling damaged energy facility in Nizhyn district - oblenergo

A significant portion of consumers in the Chernihiv region were left without electricity after a Russian shelling of an important energy facility in the Nizhyn district, Chernihivoblenergo reported, writes UNN.

Details

The Russian strike on critical infrastructure caused a large-scale power outage in the region. According to Chernihivoblenergo, the shelling damaged one of the key energy facilities, causing interruptions in electricity supply in many settlements at once.

Russians shelled Kherson region in the morning: two dead and a medical worker wounded - OVA

The company urged citizens to remain calm and observe safety measures.

As a result of enemy shelling, an important energy facility in the Nizhyn district was damaged. A significant part of the region is de-energized. We ask you to remain calm, maintain informational silence and take your own safety measures! - the company reported.

Energy workers noted that they are ready to begin emergency recovery work as soon as the security situation improves.

As soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will begin emergency recovery work! - Chernihivoblenergo summarized.

Russian attack on Dnipro and region: 65-year-old man killed, enterprises and cars damaged