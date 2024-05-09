Parliament adopts draft law on democracy at the local government level

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the second reading a bill on democracy at the local government level. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

Details

No. 7283 - requirements for regulatory and legal regulation of local democracy mechanisms by local governments. In total - 317 - Zheleznyak said.

The draft law provides for the following forms of democracy for community residents:

public consultations;

public discussions;



general meeting;



electronic petitions;



community participation in the formation and distribution of the local budget.



The draft law contains a clause on reporting by local deputies, who will be obliged not only to report to their community, but also to answer questions, engage in active discussion, and publish their reports so that voters can see what their elected local deputy is doing.

The document also provides for the mandatory approval of the charters of territorial communities (from January 1, 2027).

In addition, the draft law defines the term "resident" as an individual who has declared or registered a place of residence in a territorial community and/or whose electoral address is located in the territory of the relevant territorial community, except for a conscript, an individual who is in a place of detention under a court sentence.

Recall

A draft law on local administrations is being prepared for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada.