An indictment has been sent to court against a businessman from Lviv region, co-owner of a hotel in occupied Yalta, who deliberately cooperated with the aggressor state of the Russian Federation. The accused's assets have been seized, including real estate, land plots, parking spaces, and corporate rights. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, after the illegal seizure of Crimea by the Russians, the suspect, being a co-owner of a Yalta hotel, re-registered the enterprise under Russian law, thereby effectively recognizing the jurisdiction of the Russian Federation. Despite being aware of the illegality of the occupation of the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, he continued economic activity and interacted with the occupying authorities and law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation.

In 2023-2024, the man entered into contracts with units of the Russian Guard and systematically transferred funds to the accounts of the occupiers. He also paid taxes to the budget of the Russian Federation and received his salary in Russian rubles. This refers to taxes totaling almost 800 thousand Russian rubles.

Thus, the man not only preserved his business in Crimea but also became part of the occupier's financial system - noted the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The collaborator is accused of financing actions aimed at a violent change of the constitutional order and seizure of state power, as well as conducting economic activities in cooperation with the aggressor state (Part 3 of Article 110-2, Part 4 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Financing the occupying structures of the aggressor state, in particular the Russian Guard, is direct support for the regime that is waging war against Ukraine. No such action will go without legal assessment. Everyone who knowingly assists the enemy will be held accountable before the law - emphasized prosecutor Oleh Kovalchuk.

The accused's assets have been seized. In particular, the following have been seized: hotel premises in Yalta; 7 land plots; 2 apartments in Lviv region; 5 parking spaces in Lviv; non-residential premises; corporate rights in companies totaling over UAH 6.5 million.

Recall

Russia is increasing taxes to finance the war at the expense of its citizens. This refers to 2.3 trillion rubles in additional taxes by 2026. The main source of revenue is an increase in the VAT rate from 20% to 22%, which will lead to price increases. At the same time, the Kremlin is cutting tax breaks for IT companies and significantly restricting the simplified tax system for small businesses. This indicates the exhaustion of resources to finance the war, shifting the burden to citizens and businesses.

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service, the draft federal budget of Russia for 2026–2028 provides for the redistribution of resources from social and regional programs in favor of the military-industrial complex and law enforcement agencies. At the same time, the maintenance of Russian President Putin and his administration will again become more expensive, reaching $354 million in 2026 (approximately $1 million per day), which exceeds the annual budgets of such regions as Kalmykia or the Jewish Autonomous Region.