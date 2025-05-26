Own security - on your own: US calls on partners in African countries to increase capacity for greater independence

$41.510.01
46.990.07
ukenru
SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year
Exclusive
11:58 AM • 10389 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
09:30 AM • 30984 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
08:54 AM • 51340 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

08:18 AM • 54104 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 66361 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 79446 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 77680 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 83571 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 256046 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM • 388269 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1m/s
89%
746mm
Popular news

It would take Russia 91 years to capture Medvedev's "buffer zone" - ISW

May 26, 04:26 AM • 34724 views

Kyiv is under Russian drone attack for the third night in a row: there is damage in one district

May 26, 05:49 AM • 22906 views

For the second night in a row, Poland has scrambled fighter jets due to a Russian attack on Ukraine.

May 26, 06:18 AM • 69842 views

During the night, the enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi region: four enterprises were affected.

May 26, 06:59 AM • 43955 views

Israel intends to take control of 75% of Gaza in two months - Bloomberg

09:48 AM • 13994 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 388269 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 425190 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 376843 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 467611 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 544663 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Kaya Kallas

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Serhiy Leshchenko

Radosław Sikorski

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Kherson Oblast

Odesa Oblast

Mykolaiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 152612 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 256046 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 93459 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 87562 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 89915 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Nord Stream

Telegram

The Economist

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Own security - on your own: US calls on partners in African countries to increase capacity for greater independence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1036 views

Pentagon calls on African countries to increase their capacity for independence. The US is reducing its military presence, while China and Russia are strengthening their role in the region.

Own security - on your own: US calls on partners in African countries to increase capacity for greater independence

Vulnerable allies in Africa must be prepared to be more self-sufficient, according to Pentagon officials.

UNN reports with reference to the Associated Press.

Details

For four weeks, the largest military exercises in Africa, "African Lion", brought together representatives from more than 40 countries, who worked out counteracting threats from the air, on land and at sea. According to the results of this period of work, it is indicated that the American military is already abandoning the usual topics of "proper management, but now they are promoting a message calling on allies in Africa - they should be prepared for greater independence.

We need to be able to bring our partners to the level of independent operations," General Michael Langley said in an interview with the Associated Press.

Messages about the interconnected work of defense, diplomacy and development once formed the basis of Washington's security position before.

- writes AR.

But now, they have been replaced by calls to help allies build the capacity to manage their own security. This, according to Langley, is a priority for the Department of Defense of President Donald Trump.

Trump may close embassies and consulates in Africa and cut the State Department20.04.25, 17:12 • 9697 views

The corresponding shift is taking place against the background of measures taken by the American military to "create more compact, deadly forces." These plans include a potential reduction in military leadership positions in Africa.

Meanwhile, China has launched its own expanded training program for African military personnel. And at the same time, "Russian mercenaries are rethinking and strengthening their role as a security partner" - in the context of the territories of the countries of North, West and Central Africa, the publication notes.

Let us remind

A few years ago, UNN reported that Pentagon chief Mark Esper was considering the possibility of reducing the number of American troops stationed in a number of countries in West Africa.

Last year, the US planned to withdraw most of its troops from Chad and Niger, against the background of work "on renewing agreements governing the role of the American military and their anti-terrorist operations" in these African countries.

"putin is insane": the kremlin explained Trump's statement by "emotional overload"26.05.25, 14:33 • 1398 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Associated Press
United States Department of Defense
The Pentagon
Donald Trump
Chad
Africa
China
United States
Brent
$64.08
Bitcoin
$109,757.20
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,361.40
Ethereum
$2,569.24