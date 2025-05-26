Own security - on your own: US calls on partners in African countries to increase capacity for greater independence

Vulnerable allies in Africa must be prepared to be more self-sufficient, according to Pentagon officials.

For four weeks, the largest military exercises in Africa, "African Lion", brought together representatives from more than 40 countries, who worked out counteracting threats from the air, on land and at sea. According to the results of this period of work, it is indicated that the American military is already abandoning the usual topics of "proper management, but now they are promoting a message calling on allies in Africa - they should be prepared for greater independence.

We need to be able to bring our partners to the level of independent operations," General Michael Langley said in an interview with the Associated Press.

Messages about the interconnected work of defense, diplomacy and development once formed the basis of Washington's security position before. - writes AR.

But now, they have been replaced by calls to help allies build the capacity to manage their own security. This, according to Langley, is a priority for the Department of Defense of President Donald Trump.

The corresponding shift is taking place against the background of measures taken by the American military to "create more compact, deadly forces." These plans include a potential reduction in military leadership positions in Africa.

Meanwhile, China has launched its own expanded training program for African military personnel. And at the same time, "Russian mercenaries are rethinking and strengthening their role as a security partner" - in the context of the territories of the countries of North, West and Central Africa, the publication notes.

A few years ago, UNN reported that Pentagon chief Mark Esper was considering the possibility of reducing the number of American troops stationed in a number of countries in West Africa.

Last year, the US planned to withdraw most of its troops from Chad and Niger, against the background of work "on renewing agreements governing the role of the American military and their anti-terrorist operations" in these African countries.

