"putin is insane": the kremlin explained Trump's statement by "emotional overload"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

peskov said that Trump's words about putin are related to emotional overload. He also commented on the shelling of Ukraine and accused Kyiv of threats and drone attacks.

"putin is insane": the kremlin explained Trump's statement by "emotional overload"

Kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov said in a comment to the BBC that US President Donald Trump's words about putin during the assessment of russia's massive attacks on Ukraine are related to "emotional overload". This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Of course, the beginning of the negotiation process, for which the American side has made very great efforts, is a very important achievement, and we are really grateful to the Americans and personally to President Trump for facilitating the organization of the launch of this negotiation process. Of course, at the same time, this is a very responsible moment, which is associated with the emotional overload of absolutely everyone and with emotional reactions.

 - said peskov.

Details

He also commented on massive shelling of Ukraine in recent days, which killed and injured many people.

We have all witnessed how the Kyiv regime threatened foreign leaders on the eve of their arrival in Moscow to celebrate Victory Day. These threats from the Kyiv regime were heard by everyone. And many leaders who were here actually witnessed attempts by the Kyiv regime to launch drone strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation, on large cities and on the capital on the eve of such an important day. These attempts are continuing. We are forced to take measures and President Putin is doing what he should for the security of Russia

 - added peskov.

Let us remind you

After a prolonged massive attack by russia on Ukrainian cities in the past few days, US President Donald Trump called putin crazy, and his actions in Ukraine - madness.

Trump also stated that he is considering the possibility of introducing new sanctions against the russian federation.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
