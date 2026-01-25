$43.170.00
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
08:49 AM • 3500 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 19197 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 37243 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 31575 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 40602 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 38533 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 48643 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 45151 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 35776 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
Over the past day, Russians shelled Donetsk region 9 times: 84 people, including 25 children, evacuated - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Russian troops shelled settlements in Donetsk Oblast nine times, resulting in injuries and damage to homes. In Sloviansk, 2 people were injured, and an apartment building and 2 cars were damaged.

Over the past day, Russians shelled Donetsk region 9 times: 84 people, including 25 children, evacuated - OVA
Photo: t.me/VadymFilashkin

Russian troops shelled settlements in Donetsk Oblast nine times over the past day. As a result of the attacks, there are wounded and damaged residential buildings in several districts. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Oblast State Administration, head of the military oblast administration Vadym Filashkin, according to UNN.

Details

Pokrovsk district. In Zolota Kolodiaz of the Shakhivska community, 8 houses were damaged, in Zapovidne - 5, in Toretsk and Kucheriv Yar - 1 each. Kramatorsk district. In Mykolaivka, a multi-story building was damaged. In Sloviansk, 2 people were wounded, a multi-story building and 2 cars were damaged. In Druzhkivka, a private house was destroyed. Bakhmut district. In Riznykivka of the Siverska community, a house was damaged. In total, Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 9 times during the day. 84 people were evacuated from the front line, including 25 children.

- the post says.

Recall

Agents of the ATESH partisan movement, operating within the 33rd separate motorized rifle regiment of the Russian Armed Forces, reported another non-combat loss among the invaders in the Kirovsky district of temporarily occupied Donetsk.

The conflict between Russian servicemen, accompanied by alcohol consumption and a dispute over looted property, ended in a shootout and the death of one of the participants.

Alla Kiosak

