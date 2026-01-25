Over the past day, Russians shelled Donetsk region 9 times: 84 people, including 25 children, evacuated - OVA

Photo: t.me/VadymFilashkin

Russian troops shelled settlements in Donetsk Oblast nine times over the past day. As a result of the attacks, there are wounded and damaged residential buildings in several districts. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Oblast State Administration, head of the military oblast administration Vadym Filashkin, according to UNN.

Pokrovsk district. In Zolota Kolodiaz of the Shakhivska community, 8 houses were damaged, in Zapovidne - 5, in Toretsk and Kucheriv Yar - 1 each. Kramatorsk district. In Mykolaivka, a multi-story building was damaged. In Sloviansk, 2 people were wounded, a multi-story building and 2 cars were damaged. In Druzhkivka, a private house was destroyed. Bakhmut district. In Riznykivka of the Siverska community, a house was damaged. In total, Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 9 times during the day. 84 people were evacuated from the front line, including 25 children. - the post says.

Agents of the ATESH partisan movement, operating within the 33rd separate motorized rifle regiment of the Russian Armed Forces, reported another non-combat loss among the invaders in the Kirovsky district of temporarily occupied Donetsk.

The conflict between Russian servicemen, accompanied by alcohol consumption and a dispute over looted property, ended in a shootout and the death of one of the participants.