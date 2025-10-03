$41.280.05
Over half a ton of dumplings for the military - a Ukrainian record set in Kamianske

Kyiv • UNN

 • 918 views

Over 120 participants in Kamianske molded 539 kg of homemade dumplings for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, setting a national record. This event took place within the framework of the "MHP Poruch" military support program.

Over half a ton of dumplings for the military - a Ukrainian record set in Kamianske

A national record for the largest dumpling-making event was set in Kamianske. Over 120 participants — volunteers, veterans, and employees of the international food and agritech company MHP — molded 539 kg of homemade dumplings. The finished products were frozen and delivered in thermal boxes to units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The event took place within the framework of the comprehensive support program for military personnel, veterans, and their families, "MHP Poruch."

Unity and Support for Defenders

The dumplings for the military became a symbol of care and home warmth. Veterans currently working at MHP also joined the initiative.

"We wanted each dumpling to carry a piece of warmth for our defenders," shared Tetiana, a volunteer and company employee.

"When a soldier is fed, he is stronger. This is a simple but important truth," noted Halyna, a veteran and MHP employee.

MHP — A Partner in Support

"For the event, we used products of our own production. It is important for us to be partners in such initiatives, because it is about mutual support and responsibility to the Defense Forces of Ukraine," says Oleksandr Splodytel, director of the Orel-Leader MHP poultry farm.

MHP operates stably even during wartime, ensuring the country's food security. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the company has donated over 16 tons of charitable products to the military and communities.

Together with the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi," the company implements dozens of projects in education, infrastructure, culture, and business support, developing Ukrainian communities. Within the framework of the "MHP Poruch" program, the company provides comprehensive assistance to military personnel, veterans, and their families: medical, psychological, and legal support, rehabilitation, and reintegration measures. Currently, over 2,900 MHP employees are defending Ukraine, 103 of whom are employees of "Orel-Leader."

Reference

MHP is an international food and agritech company. It has production facilities in Ukraine, Spain, and Southeast European countries. MHP shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. It unites over 38,000 employees in Ukraine and abroad and is among the top 20 best employers in Ukraine according to Forbes. MHP exports products to over 70 countries worldwide. Its land bank totals 360,000 hectares in 12 regions of Ukraine. The company is one of the largest taxpayers in the agricultural sector; in 2024, MHP was recognized as one of the country's largest investors by Forbes and NV publications.

MHP is a leader in poultry production in Europe and is among the top 10 global poultry producers according to the WattPoultry ranking. The company develops over 15 food brands and, together with partners, several networks, including "Myasomarket" stores and Döner Market establishments.

Together with its strategic partner, the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi," the company supports Ukrainians, develops communities, and preserves Ukrainian culture. For individual support and comprehensive assistance to military personnel, veterans, and their families, it implements the "MHP Poruch" program.

