Over 600 enemy attack targets destroyed by Ukrainian defenders last night
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force detected and tracked 643 Russian aerial attack assets, neutralizing 611 of them. The main strike targeted Kyiv, with destroyed targets including UAVs, cruise missiles, and jet drones.
In total, the Air Force detected and tracked 643 aerial attack assets of the Russian invaders.
UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
Ukraine's air defense neutralized 611 Russian aerial attack assets.
The main direction of the strike was Kyiv.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. According to preliminary data, as of 10:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 611 air targets.
Specifically:
- 566 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and other types of drones;
- 2 jet UAVs of the "Banderol" type;
- 35 Kh-101 cruise missiles;
- 8 Kalibr cruise missiles.
Addition
According to the report, during another Russian attack on the night of September 28, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 643 aerial attack assets:
- 593 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and other types of drones from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia;
- Chaud, Kacha – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea; - 2 jet UAVs of the "Banderol" type from Kursk region - Russia;
- 2 aeroballistic missiles Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" from the airspace of Lipetsk region - Russia;
- 38 Kh-101 cruise missiles from the airspace of Saratov region - Russia;
- 8 Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea.
Recall
Over the past day, 173 combat engagements were recorded. According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched 81 air strikes, dropping 156 guided aerial bombs.
On September 27, the Russian army lost 1,110 servicemen, 45 artillery systems, and 7 tanks.