Over 600 enemy attack targets destroyed by Ukrainian defenders last night

In total, the Air Force detected and tracked 643 aerial attack assets of the Russian invaders.

UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The main direction of the strike was Kyiv.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. According to preliminary data, as of 10:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 611 air targets.