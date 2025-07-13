$41.820.00
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 2868 views
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM • 24065 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 59717 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM • 80868 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 76976 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 78684 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 209691 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 207935 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 164836 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 108035 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Over 60 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction were repelled by Ukrainian defenders: the enemy launched air strikes, trying to advance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 526 views

Over the past day, 200 combat engagements were recorded. The enemy launched 100 air strikes and dropped 179 guided bombs, using 3956 kamikaze drones.

Over 60 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction were repelled by Ukrainian defenders: the enemy launched air strikes, trying to advance

The enemy launched 100 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropped 179 guided bombs, and used 3956 kamikaze drones for attacks. At the same time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked concentrations of Russian occupation personnel and equipment, including a Russian Armed Forces command post.

UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The 1236th day of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

According to the General Staff report, a total of 200 combat engagements were recorded yesterday.

The enemy launched one massive missile and air strike and 100 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 179 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out over 5635 shellings, 84 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3956 kamikaze drones for attacks.

- the report states.

Settlements affected by the aggressor's actions:

  • Boyaro-Lezhachi (Sumy region);
    • Shostka (Sumy region);
      • Khomyne (Sumy region);
        • Lisne (Kharkiv region);
          • Vilkhuvatka (Kharkiv region);
            • Charivne, Zaporizhzhia region;
              • Novoandriivka, Zaporizhzhia region;
                • Plavni, Zaporizhzhia region;
                  • Prymorske, Zaporizhzhia region;
                    • Kozatske, Zaporizhzhia region;

                      Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 10 areas of personnel and equipment concentration, two artillery pieces, one command post, and one command and observation post of the Russian invaders.

                      In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions

                      18 combat engagements took place. The enemy launched 21 air strikes, dropped 38 guided bombs, and carried out 323 shellings, including eight from multiple rocket launcher systems.

                      In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction

                      Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 11 offensive actions in the areas of Vovchansk, Zelene, Chuhunivka, and in the direction of Lyptsi.

                      In the Kupyansk direction

                      Over the past day, there were 10 enemy attacks. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions of the enemy near Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, Zelene Hay, and towards Novoosinove.

                      In the Lyman direction, the enemy

                      The enemy attacked 28 times. They tried to advance in the areas of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Novyi Myr, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Dibrova, and in the direction of Serebryanka, Shandryholove, and Dronivka.

                      In the Siversk direction

                      Ukrainian soldiers repelled 15 enemy attacks over the past day. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, Ivano-Daryivka, and Vyimka.

                      In the Kramatorsk direction

                      Six combat engagements were recorded near the settlement of Bila Hora.

                      In the Toretsk direction

                      The enemy carried out 12 attacks near the settlements of Dyliivka, Toretsk, and in the direction of Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, and Yablunivka.

                      In the Pokrovsk direction

                      The Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped 61 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Razyne, Kotlyne, Myrny, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Udachne, Horikhove, in the directions of Pokrovsk, Molodetske, Oleksiivka, and Muravka.

                      In the Novopavlivka direction

                      The Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy attacks in the areas of Dachne, Filiia, Myrny, Shevchenko, Temirivka, Zelene Pole, and towards Novopavlivka. Over the past day, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions in the Huliaipole direction.

                      In the Orikhiv direction

                      the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the area of Kamianka.

                      In the Prydniprovsky direction

                      the aggressor conducted nine offensive actions in the areas of Antonivsky Bridge and Bilohrudy Island. In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups forming were detected.

                      Enemy troops lost 1240 soldiers and 32 cruise missiles in a day - General Staff

                      Ihor Telezhnikov

                      Ihor Telezhnikov

                      War
                      Sumy Oblast
                      Kharkiv Oblast
                      Zaporizhzhia Oblast
                      General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                      Armed Forces of Ukraine
                      Ukraine
