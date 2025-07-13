Over 60 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction were repelled by Ukrainian defenders: the enemy launched air strikes, trying to advance

The enemy launched 100 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropped 179 guided bombs, and used 3956 kamikaze drones for attacks. At the same time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked concentrations of Russian occupation personnel and equipment, including a Russian Armed Forces command post.

UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The 1236th day of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

According to the General Staff report, a total of 200 combat engagements were recorded yesterday.

The enemy launched one massive missile and air strike and 100 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 179 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out over 5635 shellings, 84 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3956 kamikaze drones for attacks. - the report states.

Settlements affected by the aggressor's actions:

Boyaro-Lezhachi (Sumy region);

Shostka (Sumy region);

Khomyne (Sumy region);

Lisne (Kharkiv region);

Vilkhuvatka (Kharkiv region);

Charivne, Zaporizhzhia region;

Novoandriivka, Zaporizhzhia region;

Plavni, Zaporizhzhia region;

Prymorske, Zaporizhzhia region;

Kozatske, Zaporizhzhia region;

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 10 areas of personnel and equipment concentration, two artillery pieces, one command post, and one command and observation post of the Russian invaders.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions

18 combat engagements took place. The enemy launched 21 air strikes, dropped 38 guided bombs, and carried out 323 shellings, including eight from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 11 offensive actions in the areas of Vovchansk, Zelene, Chuhunivka, and in the direction of Lyptsi.

In the Kupyansk direction

Over the past day, there were 10 enemy attacks. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions of the enemy near Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, Zelene Hay, and towards Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy

The enemy attacked 28 times. They tried to advance in the areas of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Novyi Myr, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Dibrova, and in the direction of Serebryanka, Shandryholove, and Dronivka.

In the Siversk direction

Ukrainian soldiers repelled 15 enemy attacks over the past day. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, Ivano-Daryivka, and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction

Six combat engagements were recorded near the settlement of Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction

The enemy carried out 12 attacks near the settlements of Dyliivka, Toretsk, and in the direction of Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction

The Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped 61 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Razyne, Kotlyne, Myrny, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Udachne, Horikhove, in the directions of Pokrovsk, Molodetske, Oleksiivka, and Muravka.

In the Novopavlivka direction

The Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy attacks in the areas of Dachne, Filiia, Myrny, Shevchenko, Temirivka, Zelene Pole, and towards Novopavlivka. Over the past day, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions in the Huliaipole direction.

In the Orikhiv direction

the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the area of Kamianka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction

the aggressor conducted nine offensive actions in the areas of Antonivsky Bridge and Bilohrudy Island. In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups forming were detected.

Enemy troops lost 1240 soldiers and 32 cruise missiles in a day - General Staff