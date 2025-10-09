$41.400.09
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of "cheapest analogue" saves your wallet
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outages
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria
Divorce through "Diia" will be possible as early as 2026
Ordered to set fire to a strategic Ukrzaliznytsia facility: saboteur gets 8 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1074 views

The court sentenced a 22-year-old resident of Zakarpattia for sabotage and attempted intentional damage to property. He set fire to Ukrzaliznytsia and courier delivery facilities, receiving 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Ordered to set fire to a strategic Ukrzaliznytsia facility: saboteur gets 8 years in prison

The court sentenced a 22-year-old man to 8 years in prison for setting fire to a strategic Ukrzaliznytsia facility on order. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The prosecutor of the Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor's Office proved the guilt of a 22-year-old resident of Hrushovo village, Tiachiv district, in sabotage committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy under martial law and an attempted intentional damage to property by arson (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 113, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The young man was sentenced to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property

- the statement says.

It is reported that the convicted person cooperated against his own country trying to earn "easy money". He agreed to the offer to set fire to several strategic objects in the region. Payment was to be made after he provided photo or video evidence of the crime.

The first object was the premises of one of the courier delivery services. The young man doused part of the building with gasoline and set it on fire. After filming everything on his phone and reporting on the completion of the task, the young man fled, and the fire at the object went out on its own. He never received money for the work.

Subsequently, at about 1 a.m., the suspect set fire to an object that supplies and regulates power at a local railway crossing. Despite the arson, the equipment remained fully functional.

Law enforcement officers detained the young man the day after the incident. Until the court's verdict comes into force, he will continue to be held in custody in Zakarpattia UPP No. 9 without the possibility of bail.

Addition

The Security Service detained an FSB agent who operated in Chernihiv region. The perpetrator adjusted missile strikes on the regional center and prepared a series of arsons at Ukrzaliznytsia facilities.

Anna Murashko

