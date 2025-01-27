Orban keeps EU on its toes with threats to block extension of sanctions against Russia, but a deal is in sight - Politico

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 67868 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 89848 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106333 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109370 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129250 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103362 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133715 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103716 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113398 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116970 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101998 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 46662 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117356 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 52275 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111891 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 67846 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 129246 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133710 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165785 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155623 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 19099 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 23295 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111891 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117356 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139719 views
Orban keeps EU on its toes with threats to block extension of sanctions against Russia, but a deal is in sight - Politico

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29429 views

Hungary is ready to give up blocking EU sanctions against Russia in exchange for a statement on energy security. EU diplomats expect a compromise to be reached at today's meeting.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is once again keeping Brussels on its toes by threatening to block the extension of sanctions against Russia, including the freezing of its financial assets in the EU. However, according to EU diplomats, a last-minute deal is now in the works to avert Hungary's threat, Politico reports, UNN writes.

Details

Hungary's threat prompted high-level warnings, including from Polish Prime Minister Tusk, who wrote to X: "If [Orban] really blocks European sanctions at a key moment for the war, it will become absolutely clear that in this great game for the security and future of Europe, he is playing on Putin's team, not ours. With all the consequences that entails." One EU diplomat said that Hungary is "playing with fire" and "planting a bomb in the transatlantic relationship" if it blocks the sanctions.

But, according to two EU diplomats, a last-minute deal is in the works to avert Hungary's threat. Budapest is expected to back down in exchange for a statement addressing Hungary's "energy security" concerns. EU ambassadors are due to meet during an emergency Coreper meeting at 9 a.m. local time, and the deal is expected to be formalized during a meeting of foreign ministers starting at 10 a.m. local time in Brussels, one diplomat said.

A scenario in which Hungary blocks the extension of sanctions today "is not a basic scenario," Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys told reporters on Sunday. "This would put the entire EU and Hungary in a position of weakness... It would also limit the US in terms of options for finding a long-term sustainable peace in Europe," he said.

The publication reminds that over the weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv would be ready to sign an agreement on the supply of Azerbaijani gas to Hungary and Slovakia if the Kremlin does not benefit from this agreement. 

Turkey, as noted, has also stepped in, with its ambassador to the EU, Faruk Kaymakci, telling my colleague Gabriel Gavin on Sunday that Ankara is ready to help replace Ukraine as a transit country.

"They [the Hungarians] like drama," said a third EU diplomat, who added that the measures would continue anyway.

Hungary does not seem to block the extension of EU sanctions against Russia - media21.01.25, 14:00 • 32890 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
european-unionEuropean Union
azerbaijanAzerbaijan
brusselsBrussels
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
turkeyTurkey
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
hungaryHungary
viktor-orbanViktor Orban

Contact us about advertising