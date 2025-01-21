Hungary does not seem to block the extension of EU sanctions against Russia - media

The ambassadors of the European Union seem to be able to extend economic sanctions against Russia for another six months. This was reported by Radio Liberty editor Rikard Jozwiak in his post on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

According to Józsiak, Hungary, which had previously held back the decision, now seems unlikely to block the extension of sanctions.

"It looks like on Friday the EU ambassadors will be able to extend their economic sanctions against Russia for six months. Hungary has been reluctant to do so so far, but the new US administration seems to want the sanctions to continue. The deadline for the extension of sanctions with the EU is January 31," the journalist said in his post.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has previously stated that sanctions against Russia should be lifted and expects changes with Trump's arrival.