Orban accuses the EU of trying to “overthrow” his government in Hungary
Kyiv • UNN
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the EU is trying to deprive him of power because of disagreement with his policies on Ukraine and migration. He compared his rally to the anti-Soviet uprising of 1956.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban claims that the EU leadership is trying to deprive him of power and impose a “puppet” opposition government on Hungary, comparing his rally to the anti-Soviet uprising of 1956. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
On Wednesday, October 23, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at a rally in Budapest accused the executive branch of the European Union of trying to overthrow his cabinet and impose a “puppet government” on Hungary. This statement came amid growing support for the Tisza party, led by opposition leader Péter Magyar.
We know that they want to force us to go to war (in Ukraine), that they want to impose their migrants on us... and give our children to gender activists,
According to the newspaper, in his speech, he said that his sovereign decisions on the war in Ukraine and migration issues are unacceptable to Brussels. “Orban did not indicate how the European Commission is allegedly trying to overthrow his government and impose a puppet government. He also did not name any statements or actions of the EU that would confirm his accusations.”
Orban again blocks EU efforts to impose sanctions on Russia, which are necessary for the disbursement of a $50 billion loan to Ukraine18.10.24, 13:09 • 17427 views