Exclusives
Operation "Midas": Deputy Prosecutor of SAP Andriy Synyuk resigned voluntarily

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 698 views

Deputy Prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Andriy Synyuk resigned voluntarily. This happened on November 14 of this year, the SAP reported.

Operation "Midas": Deputy Prosecutor of SAP Andriy Synyuk resigned voluntarily

The Deputy Prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, Andriy Synyuk, resigned voluntarily. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the SAP.

Details

Prior to this, information about Synyuk's resignation was reported by other Ukrainian media outlets, citing their own sources. Later, the SAP press service officially confirmed it.

As of November 14, 2025, Andriy Synyuk has been dismissed from the SAP at his own request

– the prosecutor's office stated.

They added that, in accordance with Ukrainian legislation, the head of the SAP does not have the authority to unilaterally dismiss his deputies. This authority belongs exclusively to the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

At the same time, a pre-trial investigation is ongoing at NABU into the alleged leak of restricted information. A disciplinary investigation, initiated by the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, is also underway.

– the SAP added.

Additionally

Andriy Synyuk was mentioned in the so-called "Mindich tapes": his surname is among those with whom the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine prohibited contact for those suspected in the case of corruption in the Ukrainian energy sector.

Context

On November 10, NABU and SAP reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic state-owned enterprises, particularly JSC "NAEK "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

NABU published the "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector, where code names are mentioned. And the SAP showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search of the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

The SAP later revealed details, stating that the main activity of the criminal organization was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's contractors, ranging from 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Law enforcement officers established that the function of legalizing illegally obtained funds was assigned to a separate office of the criminal organization, located in the center of Kyiv. "In total, about 100 million US dollars passed through the so-called "laundromat," NABU reported.

This scandal led to the resignation of Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko, who was previously Minister of Energy, as well as his successor at the Ministry of Energy, Svitlana Hrynchuk. Both decisions were adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on November 19.

UNN also reported that the State Bureau of Investigation launched an internal audit due to the "Mindich tapes" published by NABU. In particular, information about possible undue benefits and pressure on officials is subject to verification.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPolitics
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office