Operation "Clean City": new suspicions reported in case of seizure of capital land

Law enforcement officers have reported new suspicions against the former deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration and his accomplice in a case of illegal land seizure in Kyiv. The potential damage to the capital's territorial community is estimated at over UAH 19.5 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SAPO.

The former deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration and his accomplice were notified of suspicion. They are accused of attempted seizure of two land plots in the capital (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 15, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - stated in the SAPO post.

And although law enforcement officers do not name names, UNN learned from its own sources that it is about Oleksandr Spasybko and Roman Blyumin.

Details

During the investigation, it was found that in 2023-2024, the suspects registered "buildings" in the names of straw persons, which were allegedly built in the early 90s. Then, companies controlled by them applied to the Kyiv City Council with a request to form land plots for servicing these buildings and transfer them for use.

To secure the right to land, the suspects, together with a deputy of the Kyiv City Council, the head of the land commission, organized the construction of primitive structures on it, the production of technical passports, and the registration of ownership rights to them. - stated in the post.

According to the SAPO, the individuals paid money to representatives of law enforcement and regulatory bodies to conceal unauthorized construction. The investigation recorded a detailed accounting of these expenses.

The amount of potential damage to the territorial community of Kyiv is over UAH 19.5 million. Currently, there are 9 suspects in the case. Two people are in the dock. A guilty verdict has been handed down against another participant in the crime. - reported the SAPO.

Currently, the investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement officers are investigating other episodes of criminal activity.

Recall

On February 6, NABU and SAPO conducted a large-scale operation called "Clean City," aimed at exposing a criminal organization operating in the Kyiv City Council and involved in land corruption.

NABU exposed a criminal organization in the Kyiv City Council that illegally withdrew land through fictitious structures. 7 people were detained, including high-ranking officials and deputies, preventing the embezzlement of plots worth 83.7 million hryvnias.

The High Anti-Corruption Court remanded a deputy, a member of the permanent commission of the Kyiv City Council on architecture, urban planning, and land relations, suspected in the case of seizing capital land.

On February 7, the High Anti-Corruption Court remanded Petro Olenych, deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration, for two months, and set bail at 15 million hryvnias as an alternative.