OpenAI refused to sell the company to Musk for $97 billion

OpenAI has rejected Elon Musk's offer to acquire the company for $97.4 billion. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The company's management emphasized that it has no intention of selling and views such initiatives as an attempt to destabilize its operations.

This situation was another round of confrontation between OpenAI and Musk, who was one of the company's founders but left the company in 2018. After his departure, he repeatedly criticized OpenAI for commercializing its activities and deviating from its original non-profit mission.

Musk's lawyer, Mark Toberoff, said that OpenAI is effectively selling control of its commercial arm, which will benefit individual members of the management team, not the public. At the same time, OpenAI continues to reform its structure, announcing plans to create a public benefit corporation, which will allow it to raise more capital.

In response to Musk's offer, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman wrote succinctly on the social network X: “No, thank you,” which prompted an immediate reaction from the entrepreneur, who responded with the word ”fraud.” In further comments, Altman confirmed the firmness of the company's position and unwillingness to negotiate a sale.

Pressure from Musk intensified after his lawsuit against OpenAI, Altman, and the company's largest investor, Microsoft. The businessman accuses them of deviating from the original principles of artificial intelligence development.

