OP: Victory plan is not a theoretical model, but factual information
Kyiv • UNN
The advisor to the head of the OP said that the Victory Plan of Ukraine is based on facts, not theory.
Ukraine's victory plan is not a theoretical model, it is factual information. This was stated by the advisor to the head of the Presidential Office, Mykhailo Podolyak, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.
"The victory plan is not some theoretical model, not something abstract that is written down because we somehow see something. It is not. This is factual information," Podoliak said.
According to him, the Victory Plan is the answer to the question of how to sit down at the negotiating table, where international law will be the key, and what needs to be done in relation to the Russian Federation and what the partners should talk about.
Podolyak also emphasized that Ukraine will not capitulate.
Addendum
On October 16 , President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the Verkhovna Rada to present his Victory Plan.
Zelenskyy statedthat Ukraine aims to have a "Fundamentals of Peace" document ready by November. The plan envisions an end to the war by 2025 and Ukraine's accession to NATO.
The head of the Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak , saidthat the partners understand the logic of Ukraine's Victory Plan. Ukraine expects concrete steps from its partners in response to the plan.