"One of the most massive Russian attacks on Kyiv during the entire war": the number of victims of the Russian strike increased to 30
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the massive Russian attack on Kyiv, 30 people were injured, and four died. The search operation continues, there is damage to residential buildings in 7 districts.
The number of people injured in the Russian attack on Kyiv on November 14 has risen to 30, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, announced on Friday on Telegram, UNN reports.
According to updated data, the number of victims of the enemy attack has increased to 30 people. Doctors are providing the necessary assistance to the injured.
According to the Kyiv City State Administration, as of 10:50 on November 14, damage to residential buildings in 7 districts was recorded due to a massive combined attack by Russia on Kyiv. According to law enforcement, four people died. But there may still be people under the rubble. The search operation continues.
Andriy Kovalenko, head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, stated that this was "one of the most massive Russian attacks on Kyiv in the entire war."
