How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
08:55 AM • 2100 views
Patriot against Russian missiles and "long Neptunes" against targets on Russian territory: Zelenskyy received reports from Syrskyi and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
07:50 AM • 11545 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
07:19 AM • 39214 views
Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures 27Photo
07:18 AM • 38382 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
November 13, 09:46 PM • 87334 views
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
November 13, 06:55 PM • 126007 views
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
November 13, 04:42 PM • 124424 views
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 251519 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
November 13, 02:39 PM • 113105 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
Publications
Exclusives
Electricity outage schedules
"One of the most massive Russian attacks on Kyiv during the entire war": the number of victims of the Russian strike increased to 30

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1274 views

As a result of the massive Russian attack on Kyiv, 30 people were injured, and four died. The search operation continues, there is damage to residential buildings in 7 districts.

"One of the most massive Russian attacks on Kyiv during the entire war": the number of victims of the Russian strike increased to 30

The number of people injured in the Russian attack on Kyiv on November 14 has risen to 30, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, announced on Friday on Telegram, UNN reports.

According to updated data, the number of victims of the enemy attack has increased to 30 people. Doctors are providing the necessary assistance to the injured.

- reported Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, as of 10:50 on November 14, damage to residential buildings in 7 districts was recorded due to a massive combined attack by Russia on Kyiv. According to law enforcement, four people died. But there may still be people under the rubble. The search operation continues.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, stated that this was "one of the most massive Russian attacks on Kyiv in the entire war."

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineKyiv
War in Ukraine
Kyiv City State Administration
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Kyiv