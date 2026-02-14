$42.990.00
On Valentine's Day, over 200 couples got married online via Diia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

In total, over 40,000 couples have already used the service, including more than 1,700 military families.

On Valentine's Day, over 200 couples got married online via Diia

In Ukraine, on Valentine's Day, 280 couples officially married online through the "Diia" application. This was reported by the digital service team, according to UNN.

Details

The "Online Marriage" service allows you to go through the entire marriage registration process on your smartphone - from submitting an application to confirming the consent of the parties in digital format.

Diia emphasizes that the tool was created as an alternative to the traditional procedure, so that distance, martial law, or bureaucratic restrictions do not become an obstacle to registering relationships.

According to the service, since its launch, more than 40,000 couples have used the opportunity to get married completely online. A separate priority queue is available for military personnel. More than 1,700 couples have already used it.

The project team emphasizes that for some military personnel, such a procedure is the only way to officially formalize relationships, given their service and presence in the combat zone.

The "Online Marriage" digital service was launched as part of the expansion of administrative services in the "Diia" application. The service provides for submitting an application and conducting registration without physical presence at the civil registry office.

Recall

In Kharkiv, 5G pilot was launched, making it the third city in Ukraine with such a connection, after Lviv and Borodianka. Newlyweds Vladyslav and Kateryna were the first to test it by registering their marriage in Diia.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

