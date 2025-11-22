On the Pokrovsk direction, 150,000 occupiers continue assaults, the Armed Forces of Ukraine counterattack - Zelenskyy

$42.150.00
48.520.00
ukenru
01:41 PM • 990 views
At 4:00 PM, a nationwide minute of silence will be held, and the "Candle of Remembrance" campaign will begin: how Ukraine honors the victims of the HolodomorsPhoto
11:14 AM • 10100 views
Ukraine to begin consultations with the US on parameters of a peace agreement in Switzerland these days - Umerov
11:08 AM • 14340 views
The youngest is 18, the oldest is 58: Ukraine returned 31 civilians from BelarusPhoto
10:59 AM • 18430 views
Zelenskyy's Office announced consultations on steps to end the war "these days": who is in the Ukrainian delegation
November 21, 09:58 PM • 25698 views
Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump
November 21, 07:13 PM • 41133 views
Ukraine will have to give up part of its territories - Trump
November 21, 04:45 PM • 34814 views
Ukraine, USA, and Europe will work at the advisor level to make the path to peace viable: Zelenskyy revealed details of an hour-long conversation with Vance
November 21, 04:23 PM • 36064 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 22: how many queues will be without electricity
November 21, 04:14 PM • 31103 views
Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 41965 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3.4m/s
94%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Africa is cracking at the seams: huge fissures are swallowing entire cities, threatening millions of peoplePhotoNovember 22, 04:03 AM • 21073 views
Slovakia supports US peace plan: Russia to be returned to the ranks of "great powers"November 22, 04:20 AM • 16695 views
Russia attacked the Orlivka checkpoint on the border with Romania at night: there are casualties and destructionPhotoNovember 22, 06:49 AM • 13954 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 15071 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideo08:13 AM • 11447 views
Publications
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 41069 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 33856 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 41967 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 48677 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and RussiaNovember 21, 09:41 AM • 46552 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Germany
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideo08:13 AM • 11468 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 15099 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 41060 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 40475 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideoNovember 21, 06:32 AM • 54693 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
The Guardian
Financial Times

On the Pokrovsk direction, 150,000 occupiers continue assaults, the Armed Forces of Ukraine counterattack - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 770 views

President Zelenskyy reported on the difficult situation in the Pokrovsk direction, where over 150,000 Russian forces are assaulting positions daily. Ukrainian units are conducting counter-offensive actions and destroying the occupier.

On the Pokrovsk direction, 150,000 occupiers continue assaults, the Armed Forces of Ukraine counterattack - Zelenskyy

On the Pokrovsk front, over 150,000 Russian forces continue their assaults, while Ukrainian units are conducting counter-offensive actions. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address, as reported by UNN.

There was a report from the Commander-in-Chief – on the situation at the front, on Russian disinformation operations, their plans. The most difficult is Pokrovsk, the entire direction, significant Russian forces – more than 150,000, who continue their assaults – every day there are the most attacks there, this has been going on for many months now, and it is important that our soldiers, our units are destroying the occupier. We are conducting counter-offensive actions.

- Zelenskyy reported.

Also, according to him, Ukrainian soldiers are defending positions on the border between Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions.

250 combat engagements in 24 hours: Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped 66 assaults in the Pokrovsk direction22.11.25, 09:00 • 2482 views

Kharkiv region – we are defending positions. Zaporizhzhia – we are defending positions. Orikhiv direction, Huliaipole direction – we are doing everything to stabilize.

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Russian army lost 1,170 personnel and 74 units of special equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine22.11.25, 07:52 • 3096 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine