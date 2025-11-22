On the Pokrovsk direction, 150,000 occupiers continue assaults, the Armed Forces of Ukraine counterattack - Zelenskyy

On the Pokrovsk front, over 150,000 Russian forces continue their assaults, while Ukrainian units are conducting counter-offensive actions. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address, as reported by UNN.

There was a report from the Commander-in-Chief – on the situation at the front, on Russian disinformation operations, their plans. The most difficult is Pokrovsk, the entire direction, significant Russian forces – more than 150,000, who continue their assaults – every day there are the most attacks there, this has been going on for many months now, and it is important that our soldiers, our units are destroying the occupier. We are conducting counter-offensive actions. - Zelenskyy reported.

Also, according to him, Ukrainian soldiers are defending positions on the border between Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions.

Kharkiv region – we are defending positions. Zaporizhzhia – we are defending positions. Orikhiv direction, Huliaipole direction – we are doing everything to stabilize. - Zelenskyy summarized.

