Over the past day, November 21, the Ukrainian Defense Forces killed and wounded 1,170 Russian occupiers. Also, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 9 artillery systems and 7 armored combat vehicles of the enemy. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.11.25 are estimated to be:

personnel - about 1,163,440 (+1,170) people;

tanks - 11,361 (+4) units;

armored combat vehicles - 23,607 (+7) units;

artillery systems - 34,559 (+9) units;

MLRS - 1,547 (+1) units;

air defense systems - 1,248 (+1) units;

aircraft - 428 (+0) units;

helicopters - 347 (+0) units;

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 82,842 (+222) units;

cruise missiles - 3,981 (+0) units;

ships / boats - 28 (+0) units;

submarines - 1 (+0) unit;

vehicles and fuel tanks - 67,842 (+74) units;

special equipment - 4,002 (+0) units.

The General Staff added that the data is being updated.

On November 21, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 234 combat engagements during the day, with the most difficult situation near Pokrovsk. The Russians launched 25 airstrikes, used 1811 kamikaze drones, and carried out 2829 shellings.

