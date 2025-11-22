AFU destroyed 13,000 occupiers during counteroffensive in Donbas - Syrskyi

$42.150.06
48.520.22
ukenru
09:58 PM • 3366 views
Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump
07:13 PM • 12803 views
Ukraine will have to give up part of its territories - Trump
November 21, 04:45 PM • 18561 views
Ukraine, USA, and Europe will work at the advisor level to make the path to peace viable: Zelenskyy revealed details of an hour-long conversation with Vance
November 21, 04:23 PM • 21370 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 22: how many queues will be without electricity
November 21, 04:14 PM • 20775 views
Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 25890 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
November 21, 02:48 PM • 16741 views
Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - ZelenskyyVideo
November 21, 01:06 PM • 17670 views
US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters
November 21, 12:43 PM • 16889 views
Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist
November 21, 11:38 AM • 36118 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1.8m/s
92%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The President proposed, and the faction supported: Maslov is nominated for the post of Minister of JusticeNovember 21, 03:11 PM • 7564 views
Russia sentenced Ukrainian powerlifting champion Yulia Lemeshchenko on charges of "treason" - BBCNovember 21, 03:16 PM • 7066 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 18442 views
Putin commented for the first time on Trump's plan to end the war in UkraineNovember 21, 05:41 PM • 4904 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 17088 views
Publications
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 17111 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 18466 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 25890 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 36118 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and RussiaNovember 21, 09:41 AM • 34988 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 17111 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 32085 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideoNovember 21, 06:32 AM • 46419 views
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideoNovember 20, 02:45 PM • 48438 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 61930 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Heating
The Diplomat
Fox News

AFU destroyed 13,000 occupiers during counteroffensive in Donbas - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 800 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that from late August to October 2025, the Defense Forces conducted counteroffensive operations in the Dobropillia direction. Russian losses amounted to over 13,000 killed and wounded.

AFU destroyed 13,000 occupiers during counteroffensive in Donbas - Syrskyi

Between August and October of this year, Ukrainian Defense Forces conducted a counteroffensive in Donbas. As a result, Russia's losses amounted to over 13,000 military personnel killed and wounded. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Oleksandr Syrskyi, according to UNN.

Details

The general spoke via video link at a meeting of the European Military Committee chaired by General Sean Clancy. During his speech, Syrskyi spoke about the current situation at the front.

The operational-strategic situation remains difficult. The enemy continues to strike at Ukrainian settlements, energy infrastructure facilities, and intensifies offensive actions along the contact line.

- Syrskyi wrote in his Telegram.

According to him, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has launched over 112,000 Shahed-type attack drones.

The main targets of the Russians are civilian infrastructure and residential buildings, which has led to civilian casualties.

The Commander-in-Chief of the AFU reported that from late August to October 2025, the Defense Forces conducted counteroffensive actions in the Dobropillia direction.

As a result, the units cut through the enemy's offensive group and liberated over 430 square kilometers north of Pokrovsk. Russian losses amounted to more than 13,000 killed and wounded.

- the post reads.

Oleksandr Syrskyi also thanked for the implementation of the PURL initiative. The general emphasized that it is extremely important for the protection of Ukrainians and critical infrastructure, as well as for supporting the Defense Forces at the front.

Recall

The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine refuted information about the encirclement of Ukrainian units in the Huliaipole direction and the presence of blocking detachments. They stated that the situation is difficult, but communication is maintained, logistics are established, the wounded are being evacuated, and reinforcements are being provided.

The central part of Pokrovsk is gradually coming under Russian control: the enemy is consolidating and establishing positions.21.11.25, 22:42 • 2054 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine