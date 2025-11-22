AFU destroyed 13,000 occupiers during counteroffensive in Donbas - Syrskyi

Between August and October of this year, Ukrainian Defense Forces conducted a counteroffensive in Donbas. As a result, Russia's losses amounted to over 13,000 military personnel killed and wounded. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Oleksandr Syrskyi, according to UNN.

Details

The general spoke via video link at a meeting of the European Military Committee chaired by General Sean Clancy. During his speech, Syrskyi spoke about the current situation at the front.

The operational-strategic situation remains difficult. The enemy continues to strike at Ukrainian settlements, energy infrastructure facilities, and intensifies offensive actions along the contact line. - Syrskyi wrote in his Telegram.

According to him, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has launched over 112,000 Shahed-type attack drones.

The main targets of the Russians are civilian infrastructure and residential buildings, which has led to civilian casualties.

The Commander-in-Chief of the AFU reported that from late August to October 2025, the Defense Forces conducted counteroffensive actions in the Dobropillia direction.

As a result, the units cut through the enemy's offensive group and liberated over 430 square kilometers north of Pokrovsk. Russian losses amounted to more than 13,000 killed and wounded. - the post reads.

Oleksandr Syrskyi also thanked for the implementation of the PURL initiative. The general emphasized that it is extremely important for the protection of Ukrainians and critical infrastructure, as well as for supporting the Defense Forces at the front.

Recall

The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine refuted information about the encirclement of Ukrainian units in the Huliaipole direction and the presence of blocking detachments. They stated that the situation is difficult, but communication is maintained, logistics are established, the wounded are being evacuated, and reinforcements are being provided.

The central part of Pokrovsk is gradually coming under Russian control: the enemy is consolidating and establishing positions.