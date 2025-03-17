On the night of March 17, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones: air defense was working in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of March 17, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with attack drones. Air defense was working in Kyiv and a number of regions. The drones were moving towards Odesa.
On the night of March 17, the Russian army launched attack drones on the territory of Ukraine. In the capital and in a number of regions, the air defense system was reported to be working. This was reported by the mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, and the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Air defense forces are working on enemy UAVs in the capital. Stay in shelters!
Meanwhile, drones in the west of Poltava region were moving to the west and south-west, in the west and central part of Chernihiv region they were keeping a south-western course, and in the east of Kyiv region - a western course.
At 00:40, enemy drones in the Black Sea were moving on a northern course with a vector to Odesa.
