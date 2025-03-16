Russia reports a massive attack by Ukrainian UAVs: which regions are under attack
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that dozens of Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Volgograd, Rostov and Tula regions. In the Kursk region, the roof of the bus station was on fire.
In Russia, on Sunday evening, a massive attack by Ukrainian drones on a number of regions was reported. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and local publics.
Details
The Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday, March 16, that from 18:20 to 19:00, 29 Ukrainian Armed Forces drones were shot down over the regions of Russia.
From 18.20 to 19.00 Moscow time, 29 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by air defense systems: 27 UAVs over the territory of the Kursk region and two UAVs over the territory of the Oryol region
Later, they added that 15 drones were shot down over the Kursk, Oryol and Bryansk regions.
Also, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that from 20.25 to 22.20, air defense destroyed 6 Ukrainian UAVs over the Volgograd, Rostov and Tula regions.
At the same time, acting head of the Kursk region Alexander Khinshtein said that air defense forces destroyed 27 drones over Zheleznogorsk in the Kursk region, the roof of the bus station was on fire.
Recall
Ukraine carried out the largest drone attack on Russia, hitting several regions, including Moscow. This led to infrastructure disruptions and the suspension of traffic.
