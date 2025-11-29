$42.190.00
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
05:02 PM • 1648 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
03:10 PM • 6002 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
02:28 PM • 9918 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
12:33 PM • 11029 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
12:07 PM • 11855 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
November 29, 11:00 AM • 12362 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
November 29, 10:28 AM • 13479 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
November 29, 08:59 AM • 14083 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
November 29, 07:54 AM • 15562 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in Kyiv and 5 regions: over half a million consumers without electricity
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Russia reported a drone attack on the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Krasnodar Krai, a fire broke outVideoNovember 29, 07:36 AM • 10745 views
Budanov heads to US for talks - The EconomistNovember 29, 07:59 AM • 14960 views
Zelenskyy, after Russia's attack with 36 missiles and almost 600 drones, sent a message about frozen Russian assets and steps to end the warPhotoVideoNovember 29, 08:36 AM • 4570 views
Orban's translator distorted Putin's words during a meeting in Moscow - media12:55 PM • 9708 views
She didn't hear well, she had a bad day: Hungary reacted to the mistranslation of Putin's words about Ukraine02:01 PM • 5550 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideo04:59 PM • 1234 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 60100 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 47224 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 54786 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 53021 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideo04:59 PM • 1204 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 33273 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 51203 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 70844 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 102644 views
Kyiv • UNN

 • 1032 views

On November 30, power restrictions will be in effect throughout Ukraine due to Russian attacks. Hourly outage schedules and power limitations will be applied from 00:00 to 23:59.

On Sunday, November 30, consumption restriction measures will be applied in all regions of Ukraine due to the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities. This was reported by UNN with reference to "Ukrenergo".

Details

The time and scope of restrictions will be as follows:

  • Hourly outage schedules: from 00:00 to 23:59 - from 0.5 to 3 queues (with the maximum volume of restrictions in the evening hours);
    • Power limitation schedules: from 00:00 to 23:59 - for industrial consumers.

      At the same time, Ukrenergo noted that the time and scope of restrictions may change. In this regard, Ukrainians are advised to follow the information on the official pages of the regional power companies in the respective region.

      Recall

      Earlier, Ukrenergo answered the most common questions - who draws up outage schedules and who should control the fairness of distributing power outage periods between different queues.

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      SocietyEconomy
      Electricity outage schedules
      Energy
      War in Ukraine
      Power outage
      Blackout
      Electricity
      Ukrenergo
      Ukraine