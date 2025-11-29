On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published

On Sunday, November 30, consumption restriction measures will be applied in all regions of Ukraine due to the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities. This was reported by UNN with reference to "Ukrenergo".

Details

The time and scope of restrictions will be as follows:

Hourly outage schedules: from 00:00 to 23:59 - from 0.5 to 3 queues (with the maximum volume of restrictions in the evening hours);

Power limitation schedules: from 00:00 to 23:59 - for industrial consumers.

At the same time, Ukrenergo noted that the time and scope of restrictions may change. In this regard, Ukrainians are advised to follow the information on the official pages of the regional power companies in the respective region.

Recall

