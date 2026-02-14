$42.990.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ombudsman demands police to assess actions of law enforcement officers after man's death during detention

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

Dmytro Lubinets reacted to a video where a man died during police detention. The Ombudsman sent a letter to the leadership of the National Police demanding a legal assessment of the actions of law enforcement officers.

Ombudsman demands police to assess actions of law enforcement officers after man's death during detention

Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, reacted to the appearance of a video online showing the detention of a man by police, during which he died. Lubinets stated that he sent a letter to the leadership of the National Police demanding a legal assessment of the law enforcement officers' actions, writes UNN.

Details

"A video appeared online showing the detention of a man by police officers, during which he died. The published footage shows circumstances that may indicate untimely provision of assistance," the Ombudsman stated.

At the same time, according to Lubinets, "there are no frames explaining what led to the decision to detain and use physical force and handcuffs."

"I sent a letter to the leadership of the National Police of Ukraine with a demand to:

1. Provide a legal assessment of the actions of subordinate employees.

2. Ensure a full and objective clarification of all circumstances of the incident.

3. Provide me with all information to make a decision regarding the violation of this citizen's rights," Lubinets noted.

Recall

In Kyiv, a man died during detention by police. According to the expert conclusion, the cause of death was heart disease, and the police provided details of the incident.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Social network
Skirmishes
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv