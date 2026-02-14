Ombudsman demands police to assess actions of law enforcement officers after man's death during detention

Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, reacted to the appearance of a video online showing the detention of a man by police, during which he died. Lubinets stated that he sent a letter to the leadership of the National Police demanding a legal assessment of the law enforcement officers' actions, writes UNN.

"A video appeared online showing the detention of a man by police officers, during which he died. The published footage shows circumstances that may indicate untimely provision of assistance," the Ombudsman stated.

At the same time, according to Lubinets, "there are no frames explaining what led to the decision to detain and use physical force and handcuffs."

"I sent a letter to the leadership of the National Police of Ukraine with a demand to:

1. Provide a legal assessment of the actions of subordinate employees.

2. Ensure a full and objective clarification of all circumstances of the incident.

3. Provide me with all information to make a decision regarding the violation of this citizen's rights," Lubinets noted.

In Kyiv, a man died during detention by police. According to the expert conclusion, the cause of death was heart disease, and the police provided details of the incident.