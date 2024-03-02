Olga Harlan wins bronze at the World Fencing Cup

Ukrainian saber fencer Olga Harlan won a bronze medal at the World Fencing Cup in Athens. This was reported by Champion.com.ua, according to UNN.

Details

In a tense match of the semifinals, the Ukrainian, leading 14:12, lost to Lucia Martin-Portugues from Spain with a difference of only one shot - 14:15.

In the other semifinal, famous fencers from France, Sarah Balzer and Manon Brunet, met. The decision came down to the last prick, and Balzer won with a score of 15:14.

After a confident victory in the quarterfinals against Misaki Emura of Japan (15:8), a two-time world champion, Harlan guaranteed herself a medal.

Addendum Addendum

At the beginning of the tournament, Ukrainian Harlan won three victories in a row. In the first round, she defeated Kelly Luzinier from France (15:14), then Polina Kasparovich from Azerbaijan (15:13) and Magda Scarboncovich from the United States (15:13).

