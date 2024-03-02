$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 17399 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 56427 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 43145 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 212111 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 190816 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 176674 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221571 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249364 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155179 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371654 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Olga Harlan wins bronze at the World Fencing Cup

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30188 views

Ukrainian saber fencer Olga Harlan won a bronze medal at the World Fencing Cup in Athens, losing in a tense semifinal match.

Olga Harlan wins bronze at the World Fencing Cup

Ukrainian saber fencer Olga Harlan won a bronze medal at the World Fencing Cup in Athens. This was reported by Champion.com.ua, according to UNN.

Details

In a tense match of the semifinals, the Ukrainian, leading 14:12, lost to Lucia Martin-Portugues from Spain with a difference of only one shot - 14:15.

In the other semifinal, famous fencers from France, Sarah Balzer and Manon Brunet, met. The decision came down to the last prick, and Balzer won with a score of 15:14.

After a confident victory in the quarterfinals against Misaki Emura of Japan (15:8), a two-time world champion, Harlan guaranteed herself a medal.

Addendum Addendum

At the beginning of the tournament, Ukrainian Harlan won three victories in a row. In the first round, she defeated Kelly Luzinier from France (15:14), then Polina Kasparovich from Azerbaijan (15:13) and Magda Scarboncovich from the United States (15:13).

Olympic champion Olga Harlan received the award of the Women and Sports competition16.12.23, 11:59 • 35378 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Sports
Athens
Azerbaijan
Olga Harlan
France
Spain
Japan
United States
