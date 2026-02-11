Oily film recorded in Black Sea after Russian attack on oil tanks - Center for Countering Disinformation

Photo: Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

In the Black Sea near the Odesa region, oily slicks were again detected on the water after a Russian attack. Pollution was also recorded on the territory of the "Tuzly Lagoons" National Nature Park, and the affected area reaches about 10,000 square meters. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The cause is damage to sunflower oil tanks in the Adzhalyk estuary area by Russian UAVs in late December 2025. As a result, some of the oil entered the sea. On the territory of "Tuzly Lagoons," national park employees are currently recording pollution over an area of about 10,000 m². - the post states.

According to preliminary information, despite the fact that the main mass of oil eventually polymerized and settled at the bottom of the Odesa Gulf, its film on the surface restricts oxygen access and makes breathing difficult for marine organisms. During the last storm, this caused a mass death of crabs.

This incident is another act of environmental terrorism by Russia in the Black Sea. Attacks on ports, civilian industrial, and logistical facilities not only create threats to human life but also destroy the ecosystem, the consequences of which extend far beyond military operations. - the post states.

Recall

As a result of Russian aggression, Ukraine's environment has suffered damages amounting to 94 billion dollars. Tons of harmful substances are released into the air due to daily shelling.