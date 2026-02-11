Oily film recorded in Black Sea after Russian attack on oil tanks - Center for Countering Disinformation

$43.030.02
Exclusive
09:46 AM
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
09:00 AM
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
06:59 AM • 13786 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 29358 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 31531 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 29179 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 30349 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 24619 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
US and Iran diplomatic efforts stalled amid threat of airstrikesFebruary 11, 01:12 AM • 13881 views
US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard disbands special group for studying foreign influence04:40 AM • 4834 views
Captain of the NewNew Polar Bear vessel pleads not guilty in case of damage to Baltic Sea cables05:23 AM • 10109 views
US prosecutors failed to indict Democratic lawmakers for calling on the military05:38 AM • 4534 views
"In wartime, this is not petty corruption": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the exposure of a 2.6 million UAH scheme at the main military hospitalVideo07:17 AM • 10797 views
Publications
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
09:00 AM
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 32246 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plotFebruary 10, 12:05 PM • 35098 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 49999 views
UNN Lite
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - Media08:43 AM • 2814 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 26233 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 27914 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 27189 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 52632 views
Oily film recorded in Black Sea after Russian attack on oil tanks - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Oily spots have been detected in the Black Sea and on the territory of the Tuzly Lagoons National Nature Park. The pollution, covering an area of 10,000 square meters, was caused by damage to sunflower oil tanks by Russian UAVs.

Oily film recorded in Black Sea after Russian attack on oil tanks - Center for Countering Disinformation
Photo: Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

In the Black Sea near the Odesa region, oily slicks were again detected on the water after a Russian attack. Pollution was also recorded on the territory of the "Tuzly Lagoons" National Nature Park, and the affected area reaches about 10,000 square meters. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The cause is damage to sunflower oil tanks in the Adzhalyk estuary area by Russian UAVs in late December 2025. As a result, some of the oil entered the sea. On the territory of "Tuzly Lagoons," national park employees are currently recording pollution over an area of about 10,000 m².

- the post states.

According to preliminary information, despite the fact that the main mass of oil eventually polymerized and settled at the bottom of the Odesa Gulf, its film on the surface restricts oxygen access and makes breathing difficult for marine organisms. During the last storm, this caused a mass death of crabs.

This incident is another act of environmental terrorism by Russia in the Black Sea. Attacks on ports, civilian industrial, and logistical facilities not only create threats to human life but also destroy the ecosystem, the consequences of which extend far beyond military operations.

- the post states.

Recall

As a result of Russian aggression, Ukraine's environment has suffered damages amounting to 94 billion dollars. Tons of harmful substances are released into the air due to daily shelling.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in UkraineWeather and environment
Animals
War in Ukraine
Ukraine
Odesa