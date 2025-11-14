Oil prices rose by 2% after an oil depot in Novorossiysk was hit

$42.040.02
48.650.04
ukenru
07:50 AM • 7728 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
07:19 AM • 34891 views
Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures 27Photo
07:18 AM • 34684 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
November 13, 09:46 PM • 84269 views
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
November 13, 06:55 PM • 123543 views
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
November 13, 04:42 PM • 122955 views
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 247658 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
November 13, 02:39 PM • 112656 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
November 13, 11:45 AM • 99460 views
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 201052 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Night explosions in Kyiv: air defense is working, UAV hit a residential buildingNovember 13, 10:58 PM • 92943 views
Kyiv is under a massive combined enemy attack: hits on residential buildings, fires, and woundedNovember 13, 11:22 PM • 108489 views
"Southern Spear": US launches operation against narco-terrorists "from our hemisphere"November 13, 11:54 PM • 13491 views
Attack on Kyiv: 1 person killed, 24 injured, over 40 rescuedPhoto04:13 AM • 40257 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: three dead and 26 injured reportedPhoto06:10 AM • 24803 views
Publications
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 247662 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 201056 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhotoNovember 13, 10:59 AM • 81227 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 66524 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 123154 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Ihor Klymenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 69106 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 68411 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 57331 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 95202 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 94730 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Financial Times

Oil prices rose by 2% after an oil depot in Novorossiysk was hit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1142 views

Brent crude futures rose 1.97% to $64.25 a barrel, and WTI gained 2.13% to $59.94. This happened after a drone attack on an oil depot in Novorossiysk, raising concerns about supplies.

Oil prices rose by 2% after an oil depot in Novorossiysk was hit

Oil prices jumped by about 2% on Friday amid supply concerns following a drone attack on an oil depot in the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, a major export hub, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

By 03:15 GMT (05:15 Kyiv time), Brent crude futures rose by $1.24, or 1.97%, to $64.25 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose by $1.25, or 2.13%, to $59.94.

The attack on Friday morning damaged a vessel in the port, residential buildings, and an oil depot in the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, injuring three crew members of the vessel, Russian officials said.

Novorossiysk attacked by drones, oil terminal damaged14.11.25, 02:25 • 4170 views

"Ukrainian drone attacks on the port of Novorossiysk have raised new concerns about oil supply disruptions, as this port is Russia's second-largest oil export hub and followed another major attack on Tuapse that occurred just two weeks ago," said June Guo, senior oil market analyst at Sparta Commodities.

Russia's Tuapse port suspends fuel exports after drone attacks, refinery halted - Reuters05.11.25, 12:59 • 18935 views

"The extent of the damage is not yet known, but if the situation continues to develop in the same vein, then the supply of oil and petroleum products from Russia will decrease," the expert said.

The price increase came after Brent and WTI oil prices fell by about 3% on Wednesday following the publication of an OPEC report stating that global oil supply will meet demand in 2026, which is another deviation from previous forecasts of a supply deficit.

This week, the price of Brent oil increased by 0.94%, and WTI oil by 0.28%.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Thursday reported a larger-than-expected increase in US crude oil inventories last week, while gasoline and distillate inventories declined less than expected.

Investors are also monitoring the impact of Western sanctions on Russian oil supplies and trade flows.

The US imposed sanctions against Russian oil companies "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" as part of efforts to engage the Kremlin in peace talks regarding Russia's war against Ukraine. The sanctions prohibit transactions with Russian companies after November 21.

About 1.4 million barrels of Russian oil per day, almost a third of the country's potential seaborne exports, have been added to inventories on tankers as offloading slows due to US sanctions against "Rosneft" and "Lukoil," JPMorgan said on Thursday.

Billions of barrels of oil are accumulating on tankers in the oceans, indicating tensions due to sanctions - Bloomberg12.11.25, 13:00 • 5394 views

The bank also stated that after November 21, when the deadline for receiving oil from sanctioned companies expires, cargo unloading may become significantly more difficult.

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
JPMorgan Chase
OPEC
Reuters
Ukraine