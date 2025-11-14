Novorossiysk attacked by drones, oil terminal damaged

$42.040.02
48.650.04
ukenru
09:46 PM • 14225 views
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
November 13, 06:55 PM • 39326 views
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
November 13, 04:42 PM • 44890 views
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 94474 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
November 13, 02:39 PM • 54695 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
November 13, 11:45 AM • 51253 views
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 105414 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
November 13, 09:10 AM • 46335 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
November 13, 07:35 AM • 39768 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 37615 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Youth from Ukraine should serve their country, not leave for Germany - MerzNovember 13, 05:19 PM • 3860 views
Ukrainians will be able to receive "Zelensky's thousand" from November 15: the government approved paymentsNovember 13, 05:51 PM • 17031 views
Naftogaz, Ukroboronprom, Ukrzaliznytsia: the government ordered an audit of the largest state-owned enterprisesNovember 13, 06:39 PM • 27917 views
Night explosions in Kyiv: air defense is working, UAV hit a residential building10:58 PM • 10860 views
Kyiv is under a massive combined enemy attack: hits on residential buildings, fires, and wounded11:22 PM • 26075 views
Publications
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 94453 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 105396 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhotoNovember 13, 10:59 AM • 62771 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 51045 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 107837 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Italy
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 57470 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 57432 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 47097 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 85368 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 84888 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Social network
SWIFT

Novorossiysk attacked by drones, oil terminal damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 680 views

On the night of November 14, Novorossiysk was attacked by drones, damaging the oil terminal at the Sheshkharis transshipment complex and causing a fire. Infrastructure facilities were damaged, and a large-scale fire broke out.

Novorossiysk attacked by drones, oil terminal damaged

On the night of November 14, drones attacked the Russian city of Novorossiysk. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that during the attack, the oil terminal at the "Sheskharis" transshipment complex was damaged. Infrastructure facilities there were damaged, and a large-scale fire broke out.

The information about the damage to the oil terminal in Novorossiysk was confirmed by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

This is an oil terminal in Novorossiysk after the hit. Russians, however, strike residential buildings and energy facilities

- Kovalenko wrote.

Recall

On September 24, naval drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked ports in Novorossiysk and Tuapse. As a result of the operation, the work of Transneft's oil loading complex and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's terminal was paralyzed.

Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all details24.09.25, 14:17 • 47988 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Energy