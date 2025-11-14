Novorossiysk attacked by drones, oil terminal damaged

On the night of November 14, drones attacked the Russian city of Novorossiysk. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that during the attack, the oil terminal at the "Sheskharis" transshipment complex was damaged. Infrastructure facilities there were damaged, and a large-scale fire broke out.

The information about the damage to the oil terminal in Novorossiysk was confirmed by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

This is an oil terminal in Novorossiysk after the hit. Russians, however, strike residential buildings and energy facilities - Kovalenko wrote.

Recall

On September 24, naval drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked ports in Novorossiysk and Tuapse. As a result of the operation, the work of Transneft's oil loading complex and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's terminal was paralyzed.

