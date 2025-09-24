Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all details

On Wednesday, September 24, explosions occurred in the Russian city of Novorossiysk - according to preliminary data, the city was attacked by air and sea drones. Russian "media" accused Ukraine of the attack, UNN reports.

Details

The Russian air defense system shoots down some drones over residential buildings and parking lots. There are reports of dead and wounded among the local population.

At the same time, relevant videos appeared online.

Additionally

The Russian Federation has partially relocated ships of its Black Sea Fleet from temporarily occupied Crimea to Novorossiysk due to Ukrainian missile and drone strikes on military facilities and ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.

Recall

Recently, special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine disabled a Russian ship located near Novorossiysk. This refers to a ship of the MPSV07 multi-purpose vessel project, its cost is about 60 million dollars.