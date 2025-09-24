Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all details

$41.380.00
48.800.07
ukenru
11:17 AM • 920 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
11:04 AM • 4156 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 5392 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
08:38 AM • 14643 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 13021 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
06:56 AM • 15145 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
06:43 AM • 13678 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
September 23, 07:19 PM • 26223 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 44360 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
September 23, 05:44 PM • 35646 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
4.3m/s
58%
756mm
Popular news
Film actress Claudia Cardinale dies at 88PhotoSeptember 24, 02:37 AM • 25028 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhotoSeptember 24, 05:16 AM • 32262 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhotoSeptember 24, 05:30 AM • 23169 views
Russia reports new attack on petrochemical complex in BashkortostanPhotoVideo06:00 AM • 22289 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happened09:04 AM • 10148 views
Publications
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges11:04 AM • 4168 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happened09:04 AM • 10195 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
08:38 AM • 14649 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhotoSeptember 24, 05:30 AM • 23232 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhotoSeptember 24, 05:16 AM • 32323 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Germany
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 30766 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 91138 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 51293 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 65694 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 117299 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
Oil
SWIFT
Truth Social

Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 916 views

On Wednesday, September 24, explosions were heard in Russian Novorossiysk. According to preliminary data, the city was attacked by air and sea drones, and Russian "media" blamed Ukraine.

Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all details

On Wednesday, September 24, explosions occurred in the Russian city of Novorossiysk - according to preliminary data, the city was attacked by air and sea drones. Russian "media" accused Ukraine of the attack, UNN reports.

Details

The Russian air defense system shoots down some drones over residential buildings and parking lots. There are reports of dead and wounded among the local population.

At the same time, relevant videos appeared online.

Additionally

The Russian Federation has partially relocated ships of its Black Sea Fleet from temporarily occupied Crimea to Novorossiysk due to Ukrainian missile and drone strikes on military facilities and ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.

Recall

Recently, special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine disabled a Russian ship located near Novorossiysk. This refers to a ship of the MPSV07 multi-purpose vessel project, its cost is about 60 million dollars.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Ukraine