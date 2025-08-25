Oil prices rose amid supply concerns after attacks in Russia

$41.220.00
47.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
05:46 AM • 844 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 2756 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 18370 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 35967 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 36668 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 34699 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 47103 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 80434 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 64351 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 34654 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.9m/s
65%
749mm
Popular news
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 6364 views
Beijing hosted the world's first humanoid robot games: 500 "athletes" competed in 26 disciplinesVideoAugust 24, 10:14 PM • 6658 views
"You don't need to tell the Ukrainian president what to do": Sybiha responded to criticism from Hungary and called for independence from RussiaAugust 24, 10:39 PM • 7480 views
Explosion in a children's store in Moscow: one dead and injuredPhotoAugust 24, 11:11 PM • 6596 views
Enemy drones attacked Sumy and Romny communities: detailsVideo12:29 AM • 4436 views
Publications
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Exclusive
05:46 AM • 844 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 47103 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 80434 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 47842 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 61738 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Carney
J. D. Vance
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Canada
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 46439 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 31778 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 32481 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 35253 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 41033 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Cruise missile
Shahed-136
Nord Stream 2

Oil prices rose amid supply concerns after attacks in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Oil prices rose sharply due to fears of disruptions in Russian oil supplies after attacks on Russian territory. Expectations of lower interest rates in the US also positively affected global growth and fuel demand forecasts.

Oil prices rose amid supply concerns after attacks in Russia

Oil prices rose sharply on Monday amid growing fears of possible disruptions to Russian oil supplies after attacks on Russian territory, while expectations of US interest rate cuts positively affected global growth and fuel demand forecasts, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Brent crude futures rose 3 cents, or 0.04%, to $67.76 at 03:42 GMT (06:42 Kyiv time), while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 7 cents, or 0.11%, to $63.73.

After the attacks in Russia, a large-scale fire broke out at the export fuel terminal in Ust-Luga, Russian officials reported. In addition, a fire at the Russian Novoshakhtinsk refinery due to a drone attack has been ongoing for the fourth day, said the acting governor of the Russian region. The refinery mainly sells fuel for export and has an annual capacity of 5 million tons of oil, or about 100,000 barrels per day.

"Given Ukraine's success in attacking Russian oil infrastructure... the risks for crude oil are shifting to higher levels," said IG Market analyst Tony Sycamore.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance said on Sunday that Russia had made "significant concessions" regarding a peaceful settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine.

"They acknowledged that they would not be able to establish a puppet regime in Kyiv. That, of course, was one of the main demands from the very beginning. And, importantly, they acknowledged that certain security guarantees for Ukraine's territorial integrity would be provided," Vance said on NBC.

However, US President Donald Trump on Friday again threatened to impose sanctions on Russia if no progress is made in a peaceful settlement of the situation in Ukraine within two weeks.

Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"22.08.25, 21:18 • 34654 views

Investor risk appetite increased after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted on Friday at a possible interest rate cut at the US central bank's meeting next month.

"The mood of risk-averse investors across all markets has boosted investor interest in commodities, fueled by renewed supply problems in energy and metals," ANZ analysts note.

Hungary and Slovakia complained to the EU and demand guarantees amid interruptions in Russian oil supplies via "Druzhba"22.08.25, 11:50 • 3481 view

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Oil
Jerome Powell
Brent Crude
Federal Reserve
J. D. Vance
Luhansk Oblast
Reuters
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kyiv