$41.500.00
46.930.00
ukenru
How to save on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating
Exclusive
06:37 AM • 7536 views

How to save on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
06:19 AM • 17705 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 33752 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 48644 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 205268 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM • 311633 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 353753 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 194065 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 120120 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 111427 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Oil prices rose after Trump extended trade talks with the EU until July

Kyiv • UNN

 • 368 views

Oil prices rose after Trump extended trade talks with the EU. Also, limited progress in talks between the US and Iran reduced concerns about Iranian oil.

Oil prices rose after Trump extended trade talks with the EU until July

Oil prices rose on Monday after US President Donald Trump extended trade talks with the EU, reducing concerns about US tariffs on the bloc that could hurt the global economy and fuel demand, UNN writes, citing Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures rose 26 cents, or 0.4%, to $65.04 a barrel by 04:33 GMT (07:33 Kyiv time), while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 24 cents, or 0.39%, to $61.77 a barrel.

"A nice boost in crude oil and US stock futures this morning after US President Trump extended the deadline," said IG market analyst Tony Sycamore.

Trump said he had agreed to extend trade talks with the EU until July 9 after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc needed more time to reach a deal.

Trump postponed the introduction of a 50% duty on trade with the EU until July 926.05.25, 04:05 • 3260 views

Headlines about trade and tariffs, as well as ongoing fiscal issues, will be the main dark horses for risk and oil sentiment this week, Sycamore said.

Brent and WTI continued to rise in price after rising 0.5% on Friday, amid limited progress in nuclear talks between the US and Iran reducing fears of more Iranian oil returning to global markets, and as US buyers closed positions before a three-day Memorial Day weekend.

Prices were also supported by data from energy services company Baker Hughes, which showed that US companies, under pressure from low oil prices, cut the number of active oil rigs by 8 to 465 last week, the lowest level since November 2021.

Gains were limited by expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, may decide to increase production by another 411,000 barrels per day in July at a meeting next week.

Suvro Sarkar, a leading energy analyst at DBS Bank, said oil was already under pressure due to OPEC+'s accelerated production increase strategy and a "mini oil price war."

"Any rise in prices is likely to be contained by the OPEC+ decision in the coming days," he added.

This month, Reuters reported that the group could cancel part of its voluntary production cut of 2.2 million barrels per day by the end of October, having already raised production targets by about 1 million barrels per day for April, May and June.

OPEC+'s decision to increase production should ensure that the market has sufficient supply in the second half of this year, ING commodity strategy chief Warren Patterson wrote in a client note.

Oil prices head for first weekly loss since April on prospect of OPEC+ supply increase23.05.25, 10:40 • 3888 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Brent Crude
OPEC
Reuters
Donald Trump
European Union
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Brent
$64.40
Bitcoin
$109,674.40
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,365.04
Ethereum
$2,566.39