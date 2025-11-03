Oil prices rise after OPEC+ decision to suspend production increase in Q1

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
November 3, 12:16 AM • 13898 views
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 07:16 PM • 26635 views
Ukrenergo: Electricity consumption restriction schedules to be introduced in Ukraine on November 3
November 2, 02:42 PM • 31008 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 52101 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 53286 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
November 1, 02:21 PM • 54901 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 77193 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 87448 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 115062 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 105084 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Large-scale air raid alert in Ukraine: Russians launched MiG-31K Kinzhal carriers into the skyNovember 2, 09:40 PM • 14103 views
"I am not participating in these negotiations" - Trump on frozen Russian assetsNovember 3, 12:53 AM • 4054 views
Drones attacked an oil refinery in SaratovPhoto02:23 AM • 11329 views
The US has enough nuclear weapons to blow up the world 150 times - Trump02:46 AM • 5750 views
Putin wants to trade with the US and make money for Russia - Trump04:21 AM • 6014 views
Publications
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 52101 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 53286 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 115062 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 105084 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 113518 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
Leonid Kuchma
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Sumy Oblast
Belgium
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 15907 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 37087 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 87446 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 113511 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 62056 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

Oil prices rise after OPEC+ decision to suspend production increase in Q1

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1040 views

Brent crude futures rose 0.37% to $65.01 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate rose 0.34% to $61.19. This happened after OPEC+ decided to suspend production increases in the first quarter of next year, easing fears of an oversupply.

Oil prices rise after OPEC+ decision to suspend production increase in Q1

Oil prices rose on Monday after OPEC+ decided to suspend production increases in the first quarter of next year, easing fears of oversupply, but weak manufacturing data in Asia limited gains, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures rose 24 cents, or 0.37%, to $65.01 a barrel by 04:24 GMT (06:24 Kyiv time) after rising 7 cents on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures traded at $61.19 a barrel, up 21 cents, or 0.34%, from the previous session.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) and its allies agreed on Sunday to increase production by 137,000 barrels per day in December, which is consistent with October and November levels.

"After December, due to seasonality, eight countries also decided to suspend production increases in January, February, and March 2026," the group said in a statement.

OPEC+ prepares for moderate oil production increase in December – Bloomberg02.11.25, 15:31 • 3398 views

ING Head of Commodities Research Warren Patterson said the OPEC+ decision was likely an acknowledgment of the significant surplus the market would face, especially early next year.

"Obviously, the scale of the surplus still remains uncertain and will depend on how disruptive US sanctions prove to be for Russian oil supplies," he added.

RBC Capital's Head of Commodity Strategy Helima Croft also noted that Russia remains a key risk factor in oil supply after the US imposed sanctions against leading Russian producers Rosneft and Lukoil, as well as ongoing attacks on the country's energy infrastructure as part of the war in Ukraine.

"There is every reason for a cautious approach given the uncertainty of the supply situation in the first quarter and the expected decline in demand," she said.

On Sunday, a drone attacked Tuapse, one of Russia's main Black Sea oil ports, causing a fire and damaging at least one vessel, the publication writes.

Russian Tuapse suffered a night attack by UAVs, Rosneft oil terminal under attack02.11.25, 02:21 • 4404 views

Brent and WTI oil prices fell more than 2% in October, declining for the third consecutive month, and reached a five-month low on October 20 amid fears of oversupply and economic concerns about US tariffs.

Analysts kept their oil price forecasts largely unchanged, as rising OPEC+ production and weak demand offset geopolitical supply risks, a Reuters poll showed. Estimates of the oil market surplus range from 190,000 to 3 million barrels per day.

The US Energy Information Administration reported on Friday that US oil production in August rose by 86,000 barrels per day, reaching a record 13.8 million barrels per day.

Business surveys conducted on Monday showed that difficulties persisted for major manufacturing centers in Asia in October, as weak demand in the US and tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump negatively affected industrial orders across the region. Asia is the world's largest oil-consuming region.

On Friday, Trump denied considering strikes in Venezuela, an OPEC member country, amid expectations that Washington might expand drug trafficking operations there.

Trump said he does not plan strikes on Venezuela31.10.25, 18:29 • 4257 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Brent Crude
OPEC
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine