Oil prices fall to 4-month low

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 9335 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 86249 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141477 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146436 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241210 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172317 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163958 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148083 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220556 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112975 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 44144 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 62974 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107711 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 34210 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 65430 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241210 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220556 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207016 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233027 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220117 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 9335 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 16130 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 22857 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107711 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111791 views
Actual
Oil prices fall to 4-month low

Oil prices fall to 4-month low

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21080 views

Oil prices fell to their lowest level in nearly four months, around 7 78 a barrel for Brent crude and W 74 for WTI crude, amid concerns about OPEC+ ' s decision to potentially increase supply later this year, despite slow demand growth.

Oil prices tumbled by $3 a barrel on Monday to their lowest in nearly four months, as investors worried that a complicated OPEC+ output decision could lead to higher supplies later in the year even though demand growth has been slow, UNN writes, citing Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures fell $2.75, or 3.4%, to.78.36 a barrel, closing below. 80 for the first time since February 7. West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude futures also closed at a nearly four-month low of.74.22 a barrel, down. 2.77, or 3.6%, from Friday. Both contracts fell by 3 3 a barrel after settlement.

OPEC + on Sunday agreed to extend most of its oil production cuts until 2025, but left room for voluntary cuts by eight members from October.

OPEC + extends oil production cuts until 202502.06.24, 22:50 • 53947 views

Goldman Sachs analysts said the result was negative for oil prices, as the phased rejection of voluntary cuts indicates a strong desire of several OPEC+ members to return production, despite the recent increase in global oil reserves.

Other analysts also called the group's decision "bearish" for oil prices in light of high interest rates and rising production from non-OPEC producers such as the United States.

"In the end, a combination of factors came into play," said independent oil analyst Gaurav Sharma, highlighting disappointing economic performance in the U.S. and China.

"When OPEC+ made a decision over the weekend, in a fairly well-stocked crude oil market, traders took the macroeconomic picture along with a declining risk premium (with talk of a cease - fire in the Gaza Strip) and opened a short position," Sharma said.

An assistant to the Israeli prime minister confirmed on Sunday that Israel has adopted a framework agreement to end the war in Gaza, although the Israeli side called it false, the newspaper points out.

Signs of weakening demand growth have also put pressure on oil prices in recent months, with U.S. fuel consumption data in the spotlight.

On Wednesday, the US government will publish estimates of oil reserves and demand, which will show how much gasoline was consumed over the Memorial Day weekend at the beginning of the US automobile season.

"The exact numbers show that the market is well stocked," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital.

"If we don't get an impressive number on Memorial Day in the US, the game will be over," Kilduff added.

U.S. gasoline futures fell more than 3% on Monday to a more than three-month low of.2.34 a gallon.

U.S. efforts to replenish the country's strategic oil reserve (SPR) may provide some support for oil prices. The United States is buying another 3 million barrels for SPR at an average price of 7 77.69 per barrel, the U.S. Department of Energy said on Monday.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
reutersReuters
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising