Oil recouped some price losses due to US-China tensions

$41.510.00
48.210.00
ukenru
04:29 AM • 5952 views
"An evening of tears, an evening of joy": Netanyahu declared victory in the war but warned of challenges
October 12, 05:52 PM • 23991 views
Ukraine has chosen its representative for Junior Eurovision 2025: who will go to GeorgiaPhoto
October 12, 04:23 PM • 35013 views
"If Russia does not come to the negotiating table, it will pay for it" - Macron after a conversation with ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 12, 02:28 PM • 49082 views
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19
October 12, 12:27 PM • 32792 views
Ukrainian military liberated Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast from occupiersVideo
October 11, 04:00 PM • 97788 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
October 11, 02:06 PM • 108113 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
October 11, 01:21 PM • 53944 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
October 11, 12:56 PM • 53440 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM • 42284 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
4.2m/s
76%
749mm
Popular news
Enemy attacked Kharkiv: explosions near residential buildings and damaged housesOctober 12, 08:39 PM • 14203 views
Enemy attacked Sumy: apartment buildings and a non-residential building damagedPhotoOctober 12, 09:11 PM • 11097 views
Universities in Russia recruit youth from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS12:48 AM • 10934 views
Trump becomes one of the largest private Bitcoin holders in the US - Forbes01:52 AM • 11757 views
Odesa region suffered a massive drone attack by Russia: there is one injured and large-scale firesPhotoVideo05:19 AM • 11279 views
Publications
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19
Exclusive
October 12, 02:28 PM • 49035 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideoOctober 11, 04:00 PM • 97763 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know October 11, 02:06 PM • 108090 views
Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2025 National Selection Final: who will represent Ukraine and where to watch itOctober 11, 08:00 AM • 51286 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhotoOctober 10, 03:17 PM • 87171 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
Ihor Terekhov
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Gaza Strip
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 26140 views
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot RobbieOctober 10, 11:09 AM • 58092 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 61971 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 63518 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 129562 views
Actual
Brent Crude
9K720 Iskander
Kh-101
Kh-59
BM-21 "Grad"

Oil recouped some price losses due to US-China tensions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 690 views

Oil prices rose after hitting a five-month low, as investors hope for talks between the US and Chinese presidents. This could ease trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

Oil recouped some price losses due to US-China tensions

Oil prices rose on Monday after reaching a five-month low in the previous session, as investors hoped that potential talks between the US President and the Chinese leader could ease trade tensions between the world's two largest economies and oil consumers, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Brent crude futures rose 92 cents, or 1.47%, to $63.65 a barrel by 04:08 GMT (07:08 Kyiv time) after falling 3.82% on Friday to their lowest since May 7. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $59.79 a barrel, up 89 cents, or 1.51%, after falling 4.24% to their lowest since May 7. WTI crude prices will settle on Tuesday as Monday is a public holiday in the US.

"The recovery in oil markets was likely driven by profit-taking, as traders bet on a so-called 'TACO' deal after Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance indicated that recently announced tariffs are more of a negotiating tool and they are ready to strike a deal with China," said independent analyst Tina Teng, referring to the empirical trading rule that "Trump always backs down."

"However, volatility (in prices) is expected. I don't expect oil or other risky assets to make up for losses anytime soon," she added.

Trade tensions between the US and China escalated last week after China tightened controls on rare earth exports, prompting a response from US President Donald Trump on Friday, who proposed imposing 100% tariffs on Chinese exports to the US, as well as new export restrictions on "any critical software" by November 1.

Trump imposes 100% tariff on Chinese goods in response to Beijing's "aggressive stance"11.10.25, 01:46 • 4998 views

These moves come ahead of a potential meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in South Korea, which US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said could still happen later this month.

"The most likely scenario is for both sides to back away from their most aggressive policies, and negotiations will lead to a further - and possibly indefinite - extension of the pause in tariff increases achieved in May," Goldman Sachs analysts noted.

However, the risk of escalating trade tensions remains, which could lead to higher tariffs or more severe export restrictions, at least temporarily, they added.

Oil prices fell sharply in March and April amid peak trade tensions between the two countries.

Customs data showed that China's crude oil imports in September rose 3.9% year-on-year to 11.5 million barrels per day, as refineries operated at maximum capacity this year and inventory building continued.

Regarding the Middle East, Trump announced on Sunday the end of the war in the Gaza Strip, heading to Israel ahead of the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners as part of the fragile ceasefire he brokered.

US Vice President confirms Hamas holding 20 live hostages, to be released within 24 hours12.10.25, 17:21 • 3632 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Brent Crude
Israel
J. D. Vance
Donald Trump
South Korea
Xi Jinping
China
United States
Gaza Strip