Trump imposes 100% tariff on Chinese goods in response to Beijing's "aggressive stance"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 492 views

US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of an additional 100% tariff on Chinese goods starting November 1, 2025. This decision is a response to Beijing's "aggressive stance" on international trade and export controls.

US President Donald Trump is imposing an additional 100% tariff on Chinese goods. He announced this on the social network Truth Social, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of the White House, this measure was a consequence of Beijing's "aggressive stance."

It has just come to light that China has taken an extremely aggressive stance on trade issues, sending an extremely hostile letter to the entire world stating that from November 1, 2025, it will impose massive export controls on virtually all goods it produces, as well as on some goods that it does not even produce. This applies to all countries without exception and is clearly a plan they developed several years ago. This is absolutely unheard of in international trade and is a moral disgrace in relations with other countries.

- Trump wrote.

He clarified that in response to China's stance, the US will impose a 100% tariff on Chinese goods, in addition to existing tariffs.

"Based on China taking this unprecedented stance, ... from November 1, 2025 (or earlier, depending on further actions or changes by China), the United States of America will impose a 100% tariff on goods from China, on top of any tariff they are currently paying," the US President summarized.

Recall

Earlier, China banned the export of technologies related to the extraction of rare earth metals, the production of magnets, and their processing without permission. This expands restrictions that are a source of tension between Beijing and Washington.

Previously, China introduced new measures to regulate the extraction and smelting of rare earth elements, including imported raw materials into the quota system. This strengthens control over their supply, causing concern among companies.

