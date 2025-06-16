Oil carriers avoid the Middle East due to the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran - Bloomberg

$41.450.04
47.690.39
ukenru
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
12:56 PM • 3038 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 14506 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
09:55 AM • 29275 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
08:24 AM • 68459 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 54848 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 61431 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
June 16, 06:27 AM • 55898 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
June 16, 05:14 AM • 54385 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 75998 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 130346 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
4m/s
40%
748mm
Popular news
While the US has slowed down aid to Ukraine, Europe is increasing it - with Scandinavian countries and Britain among the leaders08:36 AM • 12903 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosen09:17 AM • 33678 views
A cold snap is coming to Ukraine: weatherman tells where and when the temperature will drop 09:18 AM • 5998 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayers09:34 AM • 60140 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy Menu09:40 AM • 45798 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy Menu09:40 AM • 46288 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayers09:34 AM • 60674 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 136104 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 208070 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 265864 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosen09:17 AM • 34106 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 66278 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 61792 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 159424 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 81826 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Kalibr (missile family)
The Washington Post

Oil carriers avoid the Middle East due to the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 442 views

Due to the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran, oil tanker owners are suspending routes through the Middle East. This led to a jump in freight rates by 20-30%.

Oil carriers avoid the Middle East due to the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran - Bloomberg

The escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran has forced some oil tanker owners to suspend routes through the Middle East, raising concerns about the stability of global supplies. Due to increased risks, freight rates have already jumped by 20-30%, and traders are warning of possible disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz - a key artery of the world oil market. This is reported by Bloomberg UNN.

Details

Some oil tanker owners and managers have "suspended offering their vessels for Middle Eastern routes since Friday, assessing the risks associated with the conflict between Israel and Iran," the publication notes.

Producers and traders trying to book vessels to load crude oil and fuel from the Persian Gulf have received few offers

- shipping brokers and charterers reported anonymously.

Meanwhile, "some tanker owners who were pre-chartered as of Friday, pending confirmation of booking, decided not to continue the deals over the weekend," one of them said.

Although the likelihood of significant or prolonged supply disruptions at this stage may be low, the stability of shipping in and around the Middle East will be closely monitored in the global oil market in the coming weeks, the publication said.

The region accounts for about a third of global production, and major exporters such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have few options to redirect exports if shipping from the Persian Gulf is affected.

Amid escalating hostilities, including Israeli strikes on Iranian energy and nuclear facilities, oil tanker owners, according to the publication, have stepped up security controls on shipping through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Despite the fact that no mass rerouting has been recorded yet, many shipowners are refraining from planning new voyages to the Persian Gulf. This is already creating conditions for rising freight rates and the risk of supply disruptions, the publication emphasizes.

According to traders and marine brokers, "on Friday, the cost of transportation on the key TD3C route connecting the Middle East to China rose to 55-58 Worldscale points - 20-30% more than at the beginning of the week."

Although the final prices for Monday have not yet been published due to a lack of active transactions, preliminary indicative data indicate an increase in the index to about 65 points.

Addition

Worldscale indices are a percentage of the base freight rate, which is set annually for major routes. At the same time, prices for derivatives - freight forwarding agreements (FFAs) - are also rising, allowing rates to be fixed in advance. On Monday, the price of transportation on the TD3C route rose to almost $14 per tonne, compared to about $11 before Israel's airstrikes on Iran.

Oil prices are unstable due to the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran16.06.25, 09:17 • 2034 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Israel
Bloomberg L.P.
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
China
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9