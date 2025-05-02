Oil and gas projects will be the first to be implemented under the subsoil agreement - WSJ

After the signing of the agreement on minerals between the United States and Ukraine, oil and gas projects are likely to be implemented first. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing its own sources, writes UNN.

Details

According to officials, oil and gas projects in Ukraine are likely to be implemented first, as they are easier to implement - the publication writes.

The publication notes that before the money starts flowing, the agreement must first be ratified by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. It is also necessary to create an Investment Fund for Reconstruction. Only after that Ukraine will be able to attract investors.

WSJ calls the signing of this agreement a diplomatic victory for both Kyiv and US President Donald Trump. The latter will finally be able to declare that Ukrainians are paying for US aid, and not just taking advantage of American generosity.

"A step towards ending the war": Rubio comments on the signing of the Agreement between the USA and Ukraine

This agreement may strengthen the capabilities of people within the administration who want to support Ukraine - said Eric Green, a former specialist in US-Russian relations during the Joe Biden administration.

He added that Trump may continue to share intelligence with Ukraine in order to protect companies operating in our country.

Meanwhile, US officials admitted to WSJ that US companies may not dare to make such investments. First of all, due to the threat of daily Russian bombings.

But in the event of a peace agreement, the return could be great. Ukraine contains 20 of the 50 types of mineral raw materials that are considered critical, including titanium, lithium and uranium - emphasizes the publication.

Addition

The agreement between the United States and Ukraine on minerals gives advantages to both sides, but the key question is whether it will bring real economic benefits to both countries.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy welcomed the signing of the agreement on economic cooperation between Ukraine and the United States and assured of the continuation of the 100-year partnership between London and Kyiv.