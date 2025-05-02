Oil and gas projects will be the first to be implemented under the subsoil agreement - WSJ

$41.590.12
47.080.09
ukenru
Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 10176 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
10:55 AM • 19663 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
10:48 AM • 23024 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 17983 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 30417 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 68348 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 138959 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 121180 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 128773 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 127923 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+16°
2m/s
18%
753 mm
Popular news

Trump: The US won in the First and Second World Wars

May 2, 04:58 AM • 14291 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 32216 views

In Monaco, the son of the former president of "Motor Sich" company, Bohuslaiev, was detained on suspicion of laundering property

May 2, 07:22 AM • 9792 views

US Vice President Vance doesn't expect the Russia-Ukraine war to end "any time soon"

May 2, 07:33 AM • 11740 views

Wind, thunderstorms, night frosts and real heat during the day: a real weather cocktail is expected this weekend

10:00 AM • 10928 views
Publications

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 2194 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

10:48 AM • 23024 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 32233 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 124677 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 221893 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

01:46 PM • 2120 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

12:04 PM • 5538 views

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 27779 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 31922 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM • 31041 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Oil and gas projects will be the first to be implemented under the subsoil agreement - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1728 views

After the signing of the agreement between the United States and Ukraine, oil and gas projects will be implemented first. To start financing, the agreement must be ratified in the Verkhovna Rada and an investment fund created.

Oil and gas projects will be the first to be implemented under the subsoil agreement - WSJ

After the signing of the agreement on minerals between the United States and Ukraine, oil and gas projects are likely to be implemented first. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing its own sources, writes UNN.

Details

According to officials, oil and gas projects in Ukraine are likely to be implemented first, as they are easier to implement - the publication writes.

The publication notes that before the money starts flowing, the agreement must first be ratified by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. It is also necessary to create an Investment Fund for Reconstruction. Only after that Ukraine will be able to attract investors.

WSJ calls the signing of this agreement a diplomatic victory for both Kyiv and US President Donald Trump. The latter will finally be able to declare that Ukrainians are paying for US aid, and not just taking advantage of American generosity.

"A step towards ending the war": Rubio comments on the signing of the Agreement between the USA and Ukraine01.05.25, 04:32 • 9728 views

This agreement may strengthen the capabilities of people within the administration who want to support Ukraine

- said Eric Green, a former specialist in US-Russian relations during the Joe Biden administration.

He added that Trump may continue to share intelligence with Ukraine in order to protect companies operating in our country.

Meanwhile, US officials admitted to WSJ that US companies may not dare to make such investments. First of all, due to the threat of daily Russian bombings.

But in the event of a peace agreement, the return could be great. Ukraine contains 20 of the 50 types of mineral raw materials that are considered critical, including titanium, lithium and uranium

- emphasizes the publication.

Addition

The agreement between the United States and Ukraine on minerals gives advantages to both sides, but the key question is whether it will bring real economic benefits to both countries.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy welcomed the signing of the agreement on economic cooperation between Ukraine and the United States and assured of the continuation of the 100-year partnership between London and Kyiv.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyEconomyPoliticsNews of the World
David Lammy
Marco Rubio
Verkhovna Rada
Donald Trump
United Kingdom
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine
London
Brent
$61.26
Bitcoin
$96,774.60
S&P 500
$5,653.79
Tesla
$282.55
Газ TTF
$33.50
Золото
$3,257.85
Ethereum
$1,833.92