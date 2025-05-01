"A step towards ending the war": Rubio comments on the signing of the Agreement between the USA and Ukraine

$41.560.18
47.280.11
ukenru
It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
April 30, 03:17 PM • 39968 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

April 30, 01:34 PM • 101351 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 126354 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 156942 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 250883 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 117090 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 247851 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 172841 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 119726 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 151916 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+11°
2.4m/s
50%
749 mm
Popular news

X will allow Premium subscribers to upload videos in 4K

April 30, 05:08 PM • 9524 views

The tax office overfulfilled the revenue plan for April by UAH 10.2 billion - Kravchenko

April 30, 05:16 PM • 7988 views

The body of a baby was found near garbage cans in Rivne: the mother is suspected of murder

April 30, 05:24 PM • 7060 views

Military bonds in Diia: Ukrainians invested UAH 13.5 billion to support the state

April 30, 05:51 PM • 6442 views

Houses of the future: scientists have created a living building material from fungi

April 30, 06:07 PM • 7874 views
Publications

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 68698 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 113714 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 147301 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 250883 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 185601 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Pavel

Petr Fiala

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 31973 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 40385 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 33074 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 84453 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 133232 views
Actual

ChatGPT

Instagram

Shahed-136

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

M1 Abrams

"A step towards ending the war": Rubio comments on the signing of the Agreement between the USA and Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1448 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the agreement with Kyiv on the creation of an Investment Fund for Reconstruction is a step towards ending the war. According to him, the document was adopted thanks to the leadership of Donald Trump.

"A step towards ending the war": Rubio comments on the signing of the Agreement between the USA and Ukraine

The agreement signed between Kyiv and Washington on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund is a step towards ending Russia's war against Ukraine. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote about this on the social network X , UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the document was adopted thanks to the leadership of White House Chief Donald Trump.

Thanks to President Trump's leadership, the United States and Ukraine signed the Reconstruction Investment Fund Agreement today - an important milestone in our shared prosperity and a step towards ending this war.

- Rubio noted.

Earlier, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent issued a statement regarding the signing of a subsurface agreement between Ukraine and the United States. According to him, this agreement "clearly signals to Russia that the Trump administration is committed to a peace process centered on a free, sovereign, and prosperous Ukraine in the long term."

Let us remind you

Ukraine signed an agreement with the United States of America on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko.

Later, she spoke about the key provisions of the signed Agreement. She noted that Ukraine and the United States have formed a version of the agreement that provides mutually beneficial terms for both countries.

There will be no "bad players" nearby: Trump explained why the US presence at the mining sites is beneficial for Ukraine30.04.25, 21:22 • 6014 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPolitics
Scott Bessent
Marco Rubio
Yulia Sviridenko
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$61.17
Bitcoin
$94,643.80
S&P 500
$5,513.39
Tesla
$278.63
Газ TTF
$32.32
Золото
$3,246.97
Ethereum
$1,810.13