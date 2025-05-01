"A step towards ending the war": Rubio comments on the signing of the Agreement between the USA and Ukraine

The agreement signed between Kyiv and Washington on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund is a step towards ending Russia's war against Ukraine. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote about this on the social network X , UNN reports.

According to him, the document was adopted thanks to the leadership of White House Chief Donald Trump.

Thanks to President Trump's leadership, the United States and Ukraine signed the Reconstruction Investment Fund Agreement today - an important milestone in our shared prosperity and a step towards ending this war. - Rubio noted.

Earlier, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent issued a statement regarding the signing of a subsurface agreement between Ukraine and the United States. According to him, this agreement "clearly signals to Russia that the Trump administration is committed to a peace process centered on a free, sovereign, and prosperous Ukraine in the long term."

Ukraine signed an agreement with the United States of America on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko.

Later, she spoke about the key provisions of the signed Agreement. She noted that Ukraine and the United States have formed a version of the agreement that provides mutually beneficial terms for both countries.

