In Donetsk region, officials of the environmental inspection will be prosecuted for embezzling over UAH 1.6 million from the salary fund.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 756 views

In Donetsk region, the head of the regional environmental inspection and the chief accountant will be prosecuted for embezzling over UAH 1.6 million. They accrued salaries to an employee who had left for the Russian Federation, and he returned a portion of the funds to them.

In Donetsk region, officials of the environmental inspection will be prosecuted for embezzling over UAH 1.6 million from the salary fund.

In Donetsk region, the head of the Donetsk Regional Environmental Inspectorate and the chief accountant of this institution will be tried for the embezzlement of budget funds allocated for wages: over UAH 1.6 million from the salary fund. The special pre-trial investigation against the head of one of the departments of this inspectorate has also been completed. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

It is noted that after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, officials took advantage of the opportunity to introduce remote work and accrued salaries to the head of one of the departments, knowing for sure that he had left for the Russian Federation and could not perform his duties.

By agreement, he returned part of the received "income" to the officials, and the officials entered false information about the employee's work performed into time sheets, orders for bonuses, setting allowances, and settlement and payment documents. Thus, at least UAH 1.6 million of budget funds were embezzled.

- the post says.

The head of the regional environmental inspectorate and the chief accountant of this institution are accused of committing crimes under Parts 2, 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191, Parts 2, 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (embezzlement of property on an especially large scale by an official abusing his official position, committed by an organized group, under martial law, as well as entering knowingly false information by an official into official documents).

In a separate proceeding against the head of the department, conducted in cooperation with the SBU under a special procedure, he is charged with complicity in the embezzlement of budget funds by abusing his official position as part of an organized group and official forgery (Parts 2, 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191, Parts 2, 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The defendants face up to twelve years in prison with confiscation of property.

- reported the SBI.

Procedural guidance was provided by the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Recall

SBI employees reported suspicion to the head of Mykolaiv KEU for embezzling UAH 1.4 million allocated for defense. The official purchased timber through a shell company at twice the price of state forestry enterprises.

