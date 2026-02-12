$43.030.06
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Law enforcement is investigating the possible unauthorized seizure of land and change of land use designation for the plot under the Odrex clinic in Odesa. The landowner and the clinic share common founders, which casts doubt on their non-involvement.

Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure

The scandalous Odrex clinic is likely located on a land plot, part of which may have been illegally occupied, and its intended purpose changed in violation of the law. This refers to the land and real estate on Rozkydaylivska Street in Odesa, where the main location of the medical facility is situated. Formally, the clinic only leases the premises. However, open registries indicate that the legal entities of the tenant and the landowner have common founders. Can this fact affect the distribution of responsibility, and what threatens the participants of the possible land scheme, read in the UNN material.

According to data from the YouControl resource, the land plot and building at 69/71 Rozkydaylivska Street are owned by LLC "Fabryka Akatsiya". This very company acts as the lessor of the premises for LLC "Medical House "Odrex" - the legal entity under whose license the scandalous clinic currently operates.

As UNN previously reported, the founders of both companies practically coincide. Among the co-owners of LLC "Fabryka Akatsiya" are Iryna Zaykova, Larysa Mysotska, and Yevhen Savytskyi. These same surnames also appear among the founders of LLC "Medical House "Odrex". Formally, these are different legal entities. But in fact, both the land, the buildings, and the medical business are controlled by one group of beneficiaries.

In such a situation, a logical question arises: if a violation of land or registration legislation is proven, can responsibility be limited only to the owner of the plot? Lawyer Oleh Shram believes that the presence of common founders may be significant in the context of the investigation.

Many offenses are committed by prior conspiracy of a group of persons. And if they are involved in this, then, of course, their actions, decisions, or inaction should be given an appropriate assessment

- commented the lawyer.

According to investigation data, the owner of the land plot, LLC "Fabryka Akatsiya", could have carried out the reconstruction of buildings at 69/71 Rozkydaylivska Street, extending beyond the allocated land and actually illegally occupying the adjacent territory.

Separately, law enforcement officers are checking the legality of changes made to the State Register of Real Rights. In particular, the total area of the object was increased from 18,995.7 sq. m to 19,023.4 sq. m, and the intended purpose of the real estate was changed from "non-residential buildings and structures" to "non-residential buildings of a healthcare institution."

It is known that the changes were made by a decision of the state registrar based on an application from the head of LLC "Fabryka Akatsiya". At the same time, the Department of State Architectural and Construction Control of the Odesa City Council reported that permits for construction work and commissioning of the object at this address were not registered or issued.

Law enforcement officers believe that the reconstruction could have taken place without proper project documentation and without permits. Within the framework of criminal proceedings, the Primorsky District Court of Odesa granted permission to inspect the land plot with the involvement of a geodetic specialist. 

Meanwhile, the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex publicly stated that the clinic has nothing to do with the inspections, as the investigative actions concern only the landlord. They emphasize that the court's decision provides only for an external inspection of the building and the adjacent territory and is not related to the licensing or termination of the medical facility's operation.

At the same time, in a public statement, the lawyers also spoke about "pressure on business" and alleged risks for the clinic's patients. Thus, a contradiction arises: on the one hand - claims of the clinic's complete non-involvement; on the other - statements about the threat to its operation.

Therefore, despite public attempts to distance itself from the new criminal proceedings, open registries show that the clinic and the land-owning company are connected by common founders. Formally, these are different legal entities. In fact, one group of beneficiaries controls both the land, the building, and the medical business operating there. In such a situation, talking about complete non-involvement is at least strange.

"The Odrex case" has once again gone beyond the purely medical plane. After loud scandals with patient deaths, document forgery, and witness intimidation, the clinic found itself at the center of another scandal - this time a land one.

Whether this will be another episode in the long list of reputational crises and whether it will have real legal consequences will be decided by the court. But the fact remains: despite statements about "other people's problems," the connection between the tenant and the landowner is direct. 

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Real estate
Odrex
Odesa