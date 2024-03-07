Odesa region needs specific air defense systems to shoot down ballistic missiles

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 17270 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 55886 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 42874 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 211525 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 190379 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 176518 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221468 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249338 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155156 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371645 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 171275 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 62060 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 81120 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 44275 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 36472 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 15460 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 55886 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 211525 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 171804 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 190379 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11405 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20400 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20977 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 36873 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 44662 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Odesa region needs specific air defense systems to shoot down ballistic missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30233 views

Odesa region needs special air defense systems to shoot down ballistic missiles because of its significant impact on the Ukrainian economy.

Odesa region needs specific air defense systems to shoot down ballistic missiles

The Odesa region needs additional protection because of its powerful influence on the Ukrainian economy, the head of the press center of the OK "South" Natalia Gumenyuk reported , according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

According to Natalia Gumenyuk, head of the press center of the OK "South", Odesa region additionally needs enhanced protection, as it is the center of a powerful economic component of the entire Ukrainian economy.

Ensuring the safety of navigation in the current conditions is a very difficult job, but the functioning of the navigation corridor emphasizes that it is real. And the only thing we really need at this stage is strong support for air defense

She also added that despite the enemy's attempts to stop our port and maritime activities in general, we continue to operate under the auspices of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Recall

Russians reduced air activity in the Kherson direction, flying over the Azov or Black Sea instead of using guided bombs as they had previously. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarUNN-Odesa
Natalia Humeniuk
Sea of Azov
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Black Sea
Odesa
Kherson
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90