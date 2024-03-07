Odesa region needs specific air defense systems to shoot down ballistic missiles

The Odesa region needs additional protection because of its powerful influence on the Ukrainian economy, the head of the press center of the OK "South" Natalia Gumenyuk reported , according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

According to Natalia Gumenyuk, head of the press center of the OK "South", Odesa region additionally needs enhanced protection, as it is the center of a powerful economic component of the entire Ukrainian economy.

Ensuring the safety of navigation in the current conditions is a very difficult job, but the functioning of the navigation corridor emphasizes that it is real. And the only thing we really need at this stage is strong support for air defense - Natalia Humeniuk said.

She also added that despite the enemy's attempts to stop our port and maritime activities in general, we continue to operate under the auspices of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Recall

Russians reduced air activity in the Kherson direction, flying over the Azov or Black Sea instead of using guided bombs as they had previously.