10:18 AM
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
09:15 AM • 6238 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
08:20 AM • 14729 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 19695 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 30796 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 26882 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 26350 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 22995 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
February 14, 12:18 PM • 20185 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
February 14, 11:01 AM • 16270 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Munich
Great Britain
Odesa and Chornomorsk partially left without electricity and water due to an accident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

In Odesa and Chornomorsk, some consumers were left without electricity and water due to an accident at the energy company's equipment. Critical infrastructure facilities have been switched to backup power.

Odesa and Chornomorsk partially left without electricity and water due to an accident

Due to an accident at the equipment of one of the energy companies, Odesa and Chornomorsk were partially left without electricity and water. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.

According to DTEK Odesa Electric Grids, an emergency occurred on the equipment of one of the energy companies on the night of February 14. Due to this, some critical infrastructure facilities and part of consumers in the Odesa district of the region, including in the city of Chornomorsk and partially in Odesa, were temporarily left without electricity.

- Kiper reported.

According to him, specialists are working on site and doing everything possible to restore electricity to every family as soon as possible. Until the situation stabilizes, critical infrastructure facilities have been switched to backup power using generators.

Water supply in Chornomorsk will be carried out according to schedules. In Odesa, particularly in the Kyivskyi, Prymorskyi, and Hadzhybeiskyi districts of the city, water delivery has been organized. Locations where technical water trucks are located can be found at the link.

- Kiper added.

In addition, according to him, 570 Invincibility Points are operating in the region to help people. Almost 4,000 residents of our region used them during the day.

Antonina Tumanova

