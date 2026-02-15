Odesa and Chornomorsk partially left without electricity and water due to an accident

Due to an accident at the equipment of one of the energy companies, Odesa and Chornomorsk were partially left without electricity and water. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.

According to DTEK Odesa Electric Grids, an emergency occurred on the equipment of one of the energy companies on the night of February 14. Due to this, some critical infrastructure facilities and part of consumers in the Odesa district of the region, including in the city of Chornomorsk and partially in Odesa, were temporarily left without electricity. - Kiper reported.

According to him, specialists are working on site and doing everything possible to restore electricity to every family as soon as possible. Until the situation stabilizes, critical infrastructure facilities have been switched to backup power using generators.

Water supply in Chornomorsk will be carried out according to schedules. In Odesa, particularly in the Kyivskyi, Prymorskyi, and Hadzhybeiskyi districts of the city, water delivery has been organized. Locations where technical water trucks are located can be found at the link. - Kiper added.

In addition, according to him, 570 Invincibility Points are operating in the region to help people. Almost 4,000 residents of our region used them during the day.

